IPL 2021, RR vs DC Match 7: Learning experience for bowlers, could have done better, says Pant

David Miller's 62-run knock followed by Chris Morris' cameo of 36 off just 18 balls helped Rajasthan Royals defeat Delhi Capitals by three wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Miller came out to bat with the score at 17/3, and got the Royals chase back on track and with 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare.

After the match, DC skipper Pant conceded his team were 15-20 runs short, but added that dew played a big role towards the backend of the game.

"The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It's part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

The DC skipper also added that his team can learn from this defeat especially the bowlers who started well and do well if they face the same kind of challenge again.

"But at least there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did a great job at the start, Hopefully, if something like this happens we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn't stopping. So we had to something in the second innings."

Earlier, an inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8.

Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals and although skipper Rishabh Pant scored 51 off 32 balls, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition with Unadkat claiming three wickets while Mustafizur took two wickets.

Delhi Capitals will now look to get back to winning ways when they next take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 18).