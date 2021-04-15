IPL 2021, RR vs DC Match 7: Ravichandran Ashwin closes in on T20 milestone

The Tamil Nadu spinner is just one wicket away from completing 250 scalps in T20 cricket. The 34-year-old has 139 wickets to his name in 155 IPL appearances, while he has bagged 52 wickets for India in 46 T20Is with the remaining 48 wickets coming in the domestic circuit.

He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL behind veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, who is leading the chart with 170 scalps followed by Amit Mishra (160), Piyush Chawla (156), Dwayne Bravo (154) and Harbhajan Singh (150).

IPL 2021: RR vs DC, Match 7 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium

Ashwin will also become the third Indian to join the 250 wickets club after leg spinning duo Chawla (262) and Mishra (256). Meanwhile, veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo leads the list for most wickets in T20 format with 516 scalps.

And when it comes to Thursday's IPL 2021 match, Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal also approaches an IPL milestone as he is just two wickets aways from 50 IPL scalps.

Also DC's Ajinkya Rahane is 67 short of 4000 IPL runs, while Royals opener Manan Vohra is 2 boundaries away from 100 IPL fours.