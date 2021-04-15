IPL 2021, RR vs DC Match 7 Toss report and playing 11 update: Lalit Yadav handed debut by Delhi

As for team news, Rajasthan Royals have made two changes, one forced with David Miller replacing the injured Ben Stokes and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal rested for left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat,

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, bring in pacer Kagsio Rabada for batsman Shimron Hetmyer, and replace leg-spinner Amit Mishra with young all-rounder Lalit Yadav, who makes his IPL debut.

At the time of the toss, Samson said: "We would like to bowl first. The conditions demand that. We have to take learning experiences and move on. We have plans for every batter. You take the aerial route and goes over expected to go for runs here. We are ready to score it back. Miller comes in for Stokes. Unadkat replaces Gopal."

On the other hand, Pant said: "Toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. The team that plays well wins. Hetmyer misses out, Rabada comes back. Lalit Yadav makes his debut."

Rajasthan lost its first game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four runs, while Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets.

Playing 11s for RR vs DC:

Rajasthan Royals XI: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(wicketkeeper/captain), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper/captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.