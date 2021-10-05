IPL 2021: RR vs MI, Match 51 Live Updates: Coulter-Nile, Bumrah removes Royals openers in powerplay

With the league stage reaching its business end, and four teams fighting it out for the last available playoff spot, the Rajasthan vs Mumbai match will carry a lot of weightage.

The defending champions have been enduring a dismal run in the 2021 IPL season. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are currently languishing at the seventh spot on the points table, with just five wins from 12 games.

Inaugural champions Royals, find themselves in a similar position, placed just above the Mumbai Indians, with the same number of wins, but with a slightly better net runrate. While Mumbai head into the match on the back of their seventh loss this season - going down to table toppers Delhi Capitals, the Royals will look to carry on the momentum after registering a stunning win over overwhelming favourites Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.

In their last five encounters, Royals have the better head-to-head record, having won three out of five games. But in the reverse fixture this season, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians defeated the Sanju Samson-led Royals by seven wickets. Both sides will be desperate to win to strenghten their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Live Updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match:

Wickets hitting! Rajasthan lose the review as Evin Lewis is back in the dugout. Bumrah hands Mumbai the second wicket as Lewis goes for 23 off 19. RR: 40/2 in 5.3 overs Big appeal and he's given out! But Lewis reviews it A boundary to finish Coulter-Nile's first over. But good over for Mumbai as six runs come off it, apart from the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal! Boult up next Captain Sanju Samson the new man in, gets off the mark with a single. BIG APPEAL! And Nathan-Coulter Nile hands Mumbai the breakthrough! Mumbai pick up the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opener goes for 12 off 9. RR: 27/1 in 3.4 overs Nathan Coulter-Nile comes into the attack, replaces Jayant Yadav Too close for comfort! Suryakumar attempts to get the direct throw, but misses. FOUR!! Lewis welcomes Bumrah with a boundary FOUR!! A boundary to end the over. Good over for Rajasthan as Jayant Yadav leaks 15 runs. RR: 21/0 in 2 overs. FOUR!! A controlled shot by Jaiswal as he lifts it over mid on for a boundary. 11 off the over with one delivery to go SIX!! After a dot on the first delivery, Lewis whacks it straight for the first maximum of the match! Lewis, Jaiswal both getting checked out by the physio. Lewis' shot onto his own pad looks to be troubling the opener. Jaiswal too checked out after being hit with the ball on the last delivery. Looks like both fine. Time to get the action back on. Jayant Yadav bowls the second FOUR!! A beautiful shot by the young Yashasvi Jaiswal to get off the mark straightaway with a boundary. 6 runs come off the first over. Lewis gets off the mark with a single Three dot balls, followed by wide to open Royals account Lewis on strike. Two consecutive dots to get the match started. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis walk in. The defending champions done with their huddle. Trent Boult to bowl the first over. Play gets underway in Sharjah after Mumbai elect to field first. A must-win for both sides! Team News: Couple of changes in both sides. Team News



2 changes for Rajasthan Royals as Shreyas Gopal & debutant Kuldip Yadav picked in the team.



2 changes for Mumbai Indians as Ishan Kishan & Jimmy Neesham named in the team.



Here are the Playing XIs



Here are the Playing XIs 🔽 pic.twitter.com/jEBlgFZd4R — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 5, 2021 Sanju Samson: Have to keep it simple. Keep on trusting ourselves and our routines. Shreyas Gopal in for Mayank Markande, and Kuldip Yadav in for Akash Singh. Rohit Sharma: We have tried everything in this UAE leg - we've tried batting fist, bowling first! But the wicket here doesn't change much. We know where we stand at the moment. Just need to focus on the game and the result will follow. Ishan for de Kock and Neesham for Krunal. Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya Toss: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first. An hour to go for the toss in Sharjah. Off to Sharjah! 😁💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #RRvMI #Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan pic.twitter.com/WNjEVOXgA8 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 5, 2021 Both sides play for survival in Sharjah tonight. With just one playoff berth up for grabs, and four teams fighting it out to seal a knockout place, both Mumbai and Rajasthan will need to pocket two important points. Ahead of the match, Mumbai currently occupy the seventh place on the points table, with Rajasthan placed a rung above them. Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage of match no. 51 of the ongoing IPL season. In tonight's match, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.