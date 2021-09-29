IPL 2021, RR vs RCB Match 43 Live Updates: Bangalore opt to bowl first in Dubai

With 8 points from 10 matches, Sanju Samson's Royals head into the match fresh from back-to-back defeats, while Virat Kohli-led RCB, who are on 12 points from 10 matches, come into the contest after they stopped a losing streak with a convincing win.

While seventh-placed Royals opened their UAE leg with a stunning win over Punjab Kings, they lost their next two games against Delhi Capitals and most recently against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Third-placed RCB, on the other hand, bounced back from defeats to Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in their second phase campaign with a 54 run victory over Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are three wins and a better NRR away from assuring a place in the top four, but their opponents Royals, who are locked in a battle with MI, PBKS and KKR, need to win 4 from 4 to book a play-off berth.

And Samson's side will not find it easy as they play, MI, KKR, CSK and RCB in their 4 remaining matches in IPL 2021 league phase. RCB, meanwhile, will play the likes of RR, PBKS, SRH and DC in their remaining league stage matches.

In the head-to-head battle, it's been a fairly even contest between both sides with RCB taking a slight edge having won 11 as opposed to RR's 10 in their 24 meetings in IPL that also includes 3 no results.

And when it comes to the last five meeting between the two franchises, RCB have won 3, while RR have won one with the other ending as a no result. In fact RCB have beaten RR in their last 3 meetings including the reverse fixture where Kohli's side registered a thumping 10 wicket win.

In their meetings in UAE, Royals beat RCB in the 2014 season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where Kohli's men secured 8 wicket win in IPL 2020.

In the reverse fixture of IPL 2020 season, RCB completed the double over RR by registering a 7 wicket victory at the same venue where tonight's match will take place - Dubai Internation Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Both sides will aim for wins as RCB look to cement their spot in top four, while RR look to stay alive in the three horse play-off race.

