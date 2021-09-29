IPL 2021, RR vs RCB Match 43 Live Updates: Bangalore opt to bowl first in Dubai

Dubai, September 29: Play-off aspirants Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in Match 43 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday (September 29).
With 8 points from 10 matches, Sanju Samson's Royals head into the match fresh from back-to-back defeats, while Virat Kohli-led RCB, who are on 12 points from 10 matches, come into the contest after they stopped a losing streak with a convincing win.
While seventh-placed Royals opened their UAE leg with a stunning win over Punjab Kings, they lost their next two games against Delhi Capitals and most recently against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Third-placed RCB, on the other hand, bounced back from defeats to Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in their second phase campaign with a 54 run victory over Mumbai Indians.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are three wins and a better NRR away from assuring a place in the top four, but their opponents Royals, who are locked in a battle with MI, PBKS and KKR, need to win 4 from 4 to book a play-off berth.
And Samson's side will not find it easy as they play, MI, KKR, CSK and RCB in their 4 remaining matches in IPL 2021 league phase. RCB, meanwhile, will play the likes of RR, PBKS, SRH and DC in their remaining league stage matches.
In the head-to-head battle, it's been a fairly even contest between both sides with RCB taking a slight edge having won 11 as opposed to RR's 10 in their 24 meetings in IPL that also includes 3 no results.
And when it comes to the last five meeting between the two franchises, RCB have won 3, while RR have won one with the other ending as a no result. In fact RCB have beaten RR in their last 3 meetings including the reverse fixture where Kohli's side registered a thumping 10 wicket win.
In their meetings in UAE, Royals beat RCB in the 2014 season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where Kohli's men secured 8 wicket win in IPL 2020.
In the reverse fixture of IPL 2020 season, RCB completed the double over RR by registering a 7 wicket victory at the same venue where tonight's match will take place - Dubai Internation Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Both sides will aim for wins as RCB look to cement their spot in top four, while RR look to stay alive in the three horse play-off race.
Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 43, RR vs RCB:
Royals have brought back an in-form bowler Kartik Tyagi for Jaydev Unadkat. So, death bowling will be stronger. But will Sanju Samson get enough support to set up a challenging total?
RCB could have replaced Daniel Christian, but the Aussie all-rounder retains his place. They have brought in a specialist bowler in George Garton for all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who has not been at his best.
RR Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
As for team news, RCB hand debut to George Garton, who comes in for Kyle Jamieson. Royals bring back Kartik Tyagi for Jaydev Unadkat.
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
Early team news from RCB camp as Gerorge Garton receives his cap. Who will he replace? Kyle Jamieson?
Win the toss and ? Lets find out in five minutes time. The captain winning toss will look to add runs on the board as both teams possess a good set of death bowlers especially RCB, who have the purple cap holder and hattrick man Harshal Patel.
Pitch Report: Anjum Chopra and Matthew Hayden reckon the fresh wicket has a lot of grass and is hard. The pair add that the pitch is very good for batting. This means the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson will be licking their lips, while the likes of AB de Villiers and Liam Livingstone will also hope to add runs under their belt.
The toss is just 20 minutes away. And here is an interesting stat for Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals have lost their last two matches in the IPL after winning the toss. The last time they lost more matches after winning the toss was from September to October in 2020 (4 matches).
No player has scored more IPL runs against Rajasthan Royals than RCB's AB de Villiers (648), he averages 46 against the Royals, his best against any team he has played a minimum of six innings against. However, the South African hasn't been his best so far this season.
In their last match, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat were slightly on the expensive side, while Liam Livingstone also faltered with the bat. Will Royals ring in the changes for a crucial match-up? We'll know more in 30 minutes when the captains come out for the toss.
Check out the head to head battle as there is very little to separate the two teams. Rajasthan Royals have lost their last three matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it is their longest active losing streak against a single opponent in the Indian Premier League.
The last time the two sides met in Mumbai earlier this year, Centurion Devdutt Padikkal powered RCB past RR for a 10 wicket win. Will we see another century tonight in Dubai?
With 8 points from 10 matches, Royals need a win to stay alive in the play-off race, while third-placed Challengers, who are on 12 points from 10 matches, also need a win to cement a place in top four.
Hello all! Good evening and welcome to the live updates of Battle Royale of IPL 2021 as Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and the toss at 7 PM IST.
