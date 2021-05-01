IPL 2021: RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Rajasthan Royals – Team News
Royals finally seemed to have got their opening combo right with Yashasvi Jaiswal slotting in along side Jos Buttler. And with literally four overseas options available to them, they will have to persist with same team from their last match although they ended up on the losing side.
However, Royals may rethink about their batting order in the games to come with David Miller finding very less time in the middle. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag are yet to shine in this edition, but are expected to be given more time due to their all-round ability. If they really need to change, their options are either Mayank Markande and Shreyas Gopal.
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Team News
SRH will bring in senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar if he is fit and available to replace either Siddharth Kaul or Sandeep Sharma in the 11 from the last match. The other change could come in the form of either Abdul Samad or Abhishek Sharma as the duo offer some all-round options.
Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith had a decent outing in his debut for SRH, but was very expensive in the three overs he bowled in the one-sided run chase by CSK. So, he may be the one to make way for the all-round options.
3. Probable Playing 11s for RR vs SRH
Rajasthan Royals (RR) XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag/Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith/Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma/Bhuvneshwar Kumar
4. Dream11 Best Picks
Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson
All-rounders: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Uanadkat
Captain: Sanju Samson
Vice-captain: Kane Williamson