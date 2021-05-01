IPL 2021: RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Occupying the bottom two spots in the points table, both Sanju Samson-led RR and David Warner's SRH will look to get back among the wins after suffering identical 7-wicket defeats in their last outings in IPL 2021.

While, seventh-placed RR were handed their fourth loss of the season by reigning champions Mumbai Indians, eighth-placed SRH suffered their fifth loss to table-toppers Chennai Super Kings.

Royals' two victories came over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, while their defeats came against Punjab Kings, MI, CSK and RCB. Sunrisers, on the other hand, won only against PBKS and, suffered defeats to CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and DC,

In the head-to-head battle between the two, SRH take a slight edge with 7 wins as opposed to RR's 6 wins in their 13 meetings so far in IPL. In the most recent meeting, SRH defeated RR by 8 wickets in IPL 2020 in UAE.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of RR vs SRH 2021:

1. Rajasthan Royals – Team News Royals finally seemed to have got their opening combo right with Yashasvi Jaiswal slotting in along side Jos Buttler. And with literally four overseas options available to them, they will have to persist with same team from their last match although they ended up on the losing side. However, Royals may rethink about their batting order in the games to come with David Miller finding very less time in the middle. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag are yet to shine in this edition, but are expected to be given more time due to their all-round ability. If they really need to change, their options are either Mayank Markande and Shreyas Gopal. 2. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Team News SRH will bring in senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar if he is fit and available to replace either Siddharth Kaul or Sandeep Sharma in the 11 from the last match. The other change could come in the form of either Abdul Samad or Abhishek Sharma as the duo offer some all-round options. Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith had a decent outing in his debut for SRH, but was very expensive in the three overs he bowled in the one-sided run chase by CSK. So, he may be the one to make way for the all-round options. 3. Probable Playing 11s for RR vs SRH Rajasthan Royals (RR) XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag/Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith/Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma/Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4. Dream11 Best Picks Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson All-rounders: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Uanadkat Captain: Sanju Samson Vice-captain: Kane Williamson