IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler delighted with first century in T20 cricket

Buttler's masterful 124-run knock off 64 balls helped RR post 220/3 in their allotted 20 over and the Englishman's century was followed up with a spirited bowling performance as RR defeated SRH by 55 runs to move to the fifth spot with 6 points from 7 games.

Buttler said that this innings, which included 11 fours and 8 sixes is right up there at the top in terms of his finest in the shortest format of the game and was delighted with his first T20 century.

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

"It's certainly up there, my first hundred in T20 cricket so I am delighted with that. I don't say I felt my most fluent all the time, a have felt better at the crease at times.

"For a while now, I haven't been feeling at ease in the crease, sort of searching for something but what's been good is keeping a good mindset that everyday is a new opportunity. It was nice to spend some time in the middle today and get back to my best."

Buttler shared a 150-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson, who scored 48 off 32 balls and also added a 42 run partnership with Riyan Parag before he was dimissed by Sandeep Sharma in the penultimate over.

Asked why he went for more conventional shots Buttler said: "Today, I felt like the pitch was in the lower side as the bounce is generally in Delhi and there wasn't much pace in the wicket, so the scoop shots and shots behind the wicket I didn't feel they would be as valuable as trying to target the straighter boundaries and back my hitting like that."

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Match Report: Centurion Buttler powers Royals to 55-run victory over Sunrisers

For RR, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets each, while young Kartik Tyagi also took a wicket and the Englishman commended the performance of the bowling unit that put up a "clinical" performance to defend 220 runs.

"It was great to have Kartik Tyagi in the line up today. I think he's a really exciting bowler. He bowls with really good pace and he spent a lot of time with India on their tour to Australia and I'm sure he'd have learnt a lot spending time in that environment.

"It was a really good bowling performance by all the boys, Mustafizur (Rahaman) was exceptional. That was a good score to defend but they made a clinical defence of that."