IPL 2021: Sherfane Rutherford's father dies, SRH player to leave bubble

The IPL franchise took to Twitter to announce the news and offer condolences to the cricketer and his bereaved family.

"The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," SRH wrote on their official Twitter page.

"The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father."

The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father.



Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour.#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/cQTbJD2paK — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2021

Rutherford, from Guyana, was roped in as a replacement by the Hyderabad-based franchise after England's Jonny Bairstow opted to withdraw from the UAE leg of the lucrative league owing to personal reasons.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter, who has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, displayed good form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League.