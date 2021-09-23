Cricket
IPL 2021: Sherfane Rutherford's father dies, SRH player to leave bubble

By Pti

Dubai, Sept. 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday said that West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford will leave the IPL bio-bubble in the UAE to be with his family after the death of his father.

The IPL franchise took to Twitter to announce the news and offer condolences to the cricketer and his bereaved family.

"The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," SRH wrote on their official Twitter page.

Rutherford, from Guyana, was roped in as a replacement by the Hyderabad-based franchise after England's Jonny Bairstow opted to withdraw from the UAE leg of the lucrative league owing to personal reasons.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter, who has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, displayed good form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League.

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 21:42 [IST]
