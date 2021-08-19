IPL 2021 SRH Phase 2 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad Time Table, Dates, Timings, Venues and Table Standings

SRH like most teams are set to play their seven remaining matches in IPL 2021, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been moved to the UAE, where Kane Williamson-led side will hope for upturn in fortunes.

When COVID-19 breached the IPL bio-bubble earlier this year in May, Sunrisers were languishing at the foot of the league table with just 2 points on the board following six defeats in seven matches.

While they earned a solitary win over Punjab Kings, Sunrisers suffered defeats to Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and came very close to a win against Delhi Capitals, but lost in the super over.

Following the poor run of results and performances, SRH also saw a mid-season captaincy change as Williamson replaced David Warner as the skipper.

In phase 2 of IPL 2021, SRH will play three matches in Dubai and two each in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Here is a look the remaining fixtures for SRH with dates, timings in IST and venues:

DATE FIXTURE TIME in IST VENUE September 22 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah September 27 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 30 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah October 3 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai October 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi October 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 3.30 PM Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

SRH squad for IPL 2021

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jagadeesha Suchith.