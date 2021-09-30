IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

After Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo starred with the ball to restrict SRH to a below-par 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs, Ruturaj Gaikwad (45 off 38 balls) and Faf du Plessis (41 off 36 balls) played crucial knocks as CSK registered their ninth win of the season.

With the win, CSK qualified for their 11th play-off in their 12th attempt, while SRH were officially out of the race to make the top four following their 9th loss of the season.

Sent in to bat, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored for SRH with a 46-ball 44, while Abhishek Sharma (18) and Abdul Samad (18) also got starts but didn't capitalise on them.

Hazlewood (3 for 24) was the most successful bowler for CSK, while Bravo (2 for 14), Shardul Thakur (1 for 37) and Ravindra Jadeja (1 for 14) also were among the wickets.

In response, CSK openers Gaikwad and Du Plessis got off the blocks quickly to add 75 runs for the first wicket before Jason Holder broke the stand in the 11th over.

After a 25-run stand for the second wicket with Du Plessis, Moeen Ali (13 off 13 balls) was castled by Rashid Khan in the 15th over. Suresh Raina (2 off 3 balls) and Du Plessis fell in quick succession in the next over to Holder, who ended with figures of 3 for 27.

Despite the slight blip, Ambati Rayudu (17 not out off 13 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (14 not out off 11 balls) took CSK across the line with 2 balls to spare.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony of SRH vs CSK 2021:

Full List of Award Winners (Prize Money INR 1 Lakh for every award)

Man of the match: Josh Hazlewood (CSK) - 3 for 24 in 4 overs

Vivo perfect catch: Deepak Chahar (CSK) - Catch to dismiss Jason Holder

Safari Super Striker: Abhsishek Sharma (SRH) - 18 off 13 balls (138.46 strike-rate)

Dream11 Game Changer: Jason Holder (SRH) - 98 Fantasy Points

Unacademy Let's Crack It Sixes Award: Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 2 sixes (92 meters longest six)

CRED Power player: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 31 off 23 balls in powerplay

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Josh Hazlewood (CSK) - 23.5 Points

What the captains and man of the match said

Losing captain Kane Williamson said Sunrisers were 10-15 runs short of par and added that they need improve in the remaining 3 matches as they are officially out of contention from making the play-offs after their ninth loss of the season.

"Not quite enough runs. It wasn't an easy surface and although we didn't get enough we showed a fighting spirit in the last quarter with the ball. We need 10-15 extra runs with the bat though and we need to make those small changes."

"CSK is at the top of the table. If you make better decisions with the bat, the final score could have been a little more. CSK played really well. It looked challenging and variable. We are back to the drawing board. This season has been a bit disjointed given that it was played in two halves, but we'll look to grow and build some momentum."

MS Dhoni, the winning captain said that it feels good to bounce back from the performance in IPL 2020, lauding his team for their effort and concluded by thanking the fans for their continued support.

"It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won't always win games and a lot didn't go our way last time, and it's important not to make excuses and we have done that this year."

"I told the bowlers that they needed to exploit the conditions in today's game. If the odd ball stopped early on, it started coming onto the bat later. Not much needs to be said of the fans, who have supported us through thick and thin and I'm glad we have repaid their faith."

Meanwhile, the man of the match, Hazlewood was happy that his hard work has paid off and the pacer added that it feels good to learn from the guys like Bravo.

"I put in a lot of hardwork and learnt a lot every game. It's hard to learn since there's a different team every game, but it's satisfying. Getting Roy was a big wicket, and it was good to put the pressure back on them early."

"The wicket offered a little bit, it was on the slower side and a little low as well. We are happy we are applying whatever we are doing in the practice. It's good to learn from DJ Bravo over the last few weeks too, and it's been a great learning curve for me."