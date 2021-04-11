IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR Match 3: Toss report and playing 11 updates

As for team news, SRH pick Warner, England opener Jonny Bairstow, Afghanistan pair Rashid Khan, Mohmmed Nabi and as their four overseas players, while KKR chose Morgan, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

Meanwhile, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was brought in by KKR in the IPL 2021 auction, makes his debut for the Kolkata based franchise. KKR will be Harbhajan's third IPL frnachise following stints with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

At the toss, SRH captain Warner said: "We're bowling first. This wicket will play a little different, it's a lot drier. There wasn't much dew in the last training session, and so that won't make much of a difference.

"We know what we can chase to be honest, and we prefer doing that. Our foreign players are myself, Rashid Khan, Nabi and Jonny Bairstow."

KKR skipper Morgan said: "I haven't looked at the coach dynamic, but they have been magnificent in the background. We missed out narrowly last year with qualifying so we will try and go one better this time. Our four foreign players are Russell, Shakib, Cummins and myself (Morgan)."

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha(wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(captain), Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy