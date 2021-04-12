IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR: The way Nitish and Tripathi batted was magnificent: Captain Morgan

IPL Special Page

After being put into bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, it was Rana’s game as he played a match-winning knock of 80 off 56 to guide the Knights to a defendable total. Tripathi supported the opening batsmen with a solid knock of 53 off 29.

Speaking about the opening day win, Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said he was delighted to start his full-time stint as a captain with a win. The captain also lauded the batsmen for their match-winning show.

“Delighted (to win)! The build up to the tournament has been pretty good. The camp before the tournament, the guys seemed to gel really well. I thought it was magnificent the way the guys batted today at the top of the order in particular - Nitish and Tripathi,” said Morgan.

The captain also praised his bowlers who picked up occasional wickets to keep the destructive Sunrisers batsmen in check. “The bowling too, couldn't have asked for a better start. It was a tight game against a really tough side. There's a huge amount of thought and structure that goes into decisions on the field. We've got a great head coach and support staff. The IPL is all about results.

“Really happy with the start. We were very happy with our score, we thought if we bowled half decently well we should get over the line,” signed off the Knight Riders captain.

The Kolkata team will next take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (April 13) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.