IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Stats and Records preview: Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan approach milestones

Both Kane Williamson's SRH and Rohit Sharma-led MI head into their ultimate fixture in the league phase on the back of morale-boosting wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

While MI chased a target of 90 in 8.2 overs against RR to boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) as they aim to stay in play-off race, SRH defeated an in-form RCB by 4 runs in their most recent outing.

Struggling SRH, however, have lost four of their six matches in the UAE so far against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Williamson's side, who registered just one win in the first phase, have beaten the likes of RCB and Rajasthan Royals in the second phase.

MI, on the other hand, have also lost 4 of their six matches in the second phase after they had secured 4 wins in the first phase. In the UAE, MI have victories over RR and PBKS, but have defeats against RCB, CSK, KKR and DC.

A win for KKR against RR on Thursday (October 7) will take them to 14 points and also improve their net run rate further. In that scenario, MI may find it very difficult to qualify for the play-offs even if they beat SRH as the gap in their NRR with KKR is not small.

In the head-to-head battle, MI edges SRH 9-8 in their 17 meetings in IPL. The Mumbai Indians have won 4 times in the last 5 meetings against the Sunrisers, including the reverse fixture back in April by 13 runs in a relatively low-scoring contest and a super over win in 2019 season.

In their meetings in UAE, MI and SRH had a win each in the 2020 season when both matches took place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai. First up, Mumbai defeated Sunrisers by 34 runs, but the Orange Army got the better of MI in the reverse fixture with a 10-wicket win.

Tonight's clash will be the first time when the two sides face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, where MI have won one (against PBKS) and lost one (against KKR), while SRH won their only fixture at the venue against RCB.

In the 17 encounters between both the teams, chasing team has won on 9 occasions, while 8 have ended in victories for the team that batted first. SRH have won 3 times when batting first and 5 times when chasing, while MI have 4 wins when chasing and 5 wins when batting first, including a super over finish.

Here is a look at the players approaching milestones heading into IPL 2021, Match 55, SRH vs MI:

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan (389) is 2 wickets away from surpassing Lasith Malinga (390) in third position of the leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket (overall).

▶Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey has been dropped from the playing 11 in the last three matches, but if he is selected, he needs 26 runs to complete 6000 runs in T20 cricket (overall) and is four boundaries away from 500 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Shahbaz Nadeem if selected is two scalps away from 50 wickets in IPL.

▶ Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard will make his 200th appearance in all competitions for the Mumbai-based franchise. The West Indian, who joined MI in the 2010 season, will be the first player to achieve this feat for the franchise.

▶ Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is 3 big hits and 3 fours away from a 100 sixes and 100 fours in IPL.

▶ Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav is 59 runs short of completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is 3 scalps away from 150 wickets in T20 Cricket (overall).

▶ Mumbai Indians pacer Nathan Coulter Nile is 4 scalps away from 50 IPL wickets.

▶ Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn, who has not played a single game in the UAE leg, is 75 runs away from completing 6000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). The Australian is also 2 fours away from 500 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Mumbai Indians pacer Adam Milne is 4 scalps away from 150 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).