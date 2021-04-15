IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB Match Analysis: Glenn Maxwell redeems himself

Maxwell endured a terrible 2020 IPL campaign in the United Arab Emirates, averaging 15.42 for Kings XI Punjab as he made only 108 runs.

Having been released ahead of the auction, Bangalore already appear to be getting plenty for their money.

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell likens Royal Challengers Bangalore role to one at Australia

In IPL 2021, the 32-year-old has now scored 98 runs in his two innings for the Royal Challengers.

Maxwell starred for RCB on Wednesday (April 14) night with a 41-ball 59 as the Bengaluru-based franchise defended a small target of 149 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 6 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambadam Stadium in Chennai.

In his first match for RCB as well, Maxwell played a crucial role with a knock of 39 that helped them beat Mumbai Indians in the lung opener.

He continued it with the match-winning half-century against SRH, which was his firts score of 50 plus since 2016.

Maxwell leads Royal Challengers Bangalore to 6-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bangalore's innings had woblled initially after Kohli departed for 33 as they slipped from 91 for two to 109 for six.

However, Maxwell eventually mastered the tough batting conditions, producing a late onslaught as 39 runs came from the final three overs. He was eventually dismissed off the last delivery of the innings for 59, caught behind to give Jason Holder final figures of 3-30.

Maxwell, Shahbaz shine as Bangalore win another thriller

The victory also propelled RCB to th top of IPL 2021 standings. They next take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 18).

For the David Warner-led Sunrisers, it is back to the drawing board. Their next assignment is against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 17).