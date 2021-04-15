IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Match Stats and Records

Put in to bat, RCB managed 149 for eight on the back of Glenn Maxwell's 41-ball 59 before before Shahbaz Ahmed changed the complexion of the match by dismissing Manish Pandey (38), Jonny Bairstow (12) and Abdul Samad (0) in one over, to derail SRH chase.

The David Warner-led SRH ended up at 143 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs giving the Virat Kohli-led RCB their second successive win of IPL 2021.

The victory propelled RCB to the top of the table.

They next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on April 18, while SRH face Mumbai Indians a day earlier.

The match at Chepauk also saw many personal milestones and team records being broken.

Here goes a quick look at some of them.

- SRH skipper Warner scored his 8th half-century against RCB in IPL. In the process, he surpased Rohit Sharma who has seven to his name.

- With 5, 311 runs, the Australian opner has now become the third highest run-getter in IPL after Virat Kohli (5,944) and Suresh Raina (5, 422).

- Maxwell smashed his first IPL fifty since the 2016 season. His half-century has come after a gap of 1806 days.

- In the last 8 games whenever Manish Pandey has scored over 30 runs for SRH, the team has ended up on the losing side six times.

- Yuzvendra Chahal became the third player to play 100 matches for RCB after Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.