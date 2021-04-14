IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli close to achieving a major milestone

RCB skipper Kohli, who marshalled his resources well in the IPL 2021 lung opener victorty against the Mumbai Indians is on the verge of reaching a major milestone.

The RCB and India captain, who amassed 5,911 runs in IPL history needs 89 more to become the first player to complete 6,000 runs in the tournament's history.

But Kohli's job will be easier said than done and he will defintely be wary of Hyderabad paceman Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed him a seven times in IPL history.

That is the the joint-most-record any player has got out to a particular bowler in the IPL history.

The match will be a memorable one for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is all set to appear in his 100th IPL game in RCB colours.

Chahal has played 100 IPL matches so far, of which one was for Mumbai Indians.

The match at Chennai promises to be a cracker of a contest. While RCB began their IPL 2021 campaign with a resounding win over five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue, the David Warner-led SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener.