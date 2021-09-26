IPL 2021: SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Seventh-placed
Royals
come
into
the
contest
on
the
back
of
a
33
runs
defeat
to
Delhi
Capitals,
while
Sunrisers
head
into
the
match
on
the
back
of
their
eighth
loss
of
the
campaign.
SRH
failed
to
chase
down
a
paltry
target
of
126
against
Punjab
Kings
on
Saturday
(September
25).
In
the
9
matches
played
by
the
two
teams
so
far
this
season,
Royals
have
won
4
and
lost
5
with
8
points
on
board,
while
Sunrisers
have
won
just
one
match
and
lost
8,
registering
just
2
points.
Royals' victories
came
against
Punjab
Kings,
SRH
(reverse
fixture),
Kolkata
Knight
Riders
and
DC,
while
they
suffered
their
five
defeats
against
PBKS
(reverse
fixture),
Chennai
Super
Kings,
Royal
Challengers
Bangalore
and
Mumbai
Indians.
On
the
other
hand,
Sunrisers'
only
win
this
season
came
against
PBKS,
while
they
have
suffered
defeats
to
CSK,
DC
(twice),
MI,
RCB,
RR,
PBKS
(reverse
fixture)
and
KKR.
In
the
head-to-head
battle,
Royals
and
Sunrisers
are
level
with
seven
wins
each
in
14
encounters
in
IPL.
In
the
last
five
meetings,
Royals
have
won
thrice
against
Sunrisers,
who
have
won
on
two
occasions.
In
the
reverse
fixture,
Royals
claimed
a
55-run
victory
after
posting
a
target
of
221.
When
it
comes
to
matches
in
UAE,
Royals
and
Sunrisers
clashed
in
IPL
2020
at
the
same
venue
where
they
will
clash
on
Monday
(September
27)
in
IPL
2021.
In
the
first
match
last
season,
Royals
powered
by
Rahul
Tewatia
and
Riyan
Parag
chased
down
a
score
of
160
with
5
wickets
in
hand,
while
SRH
responded
with
an
8-wicket
win
thanks
to
fifties
from
Manish
Pandey
and
Vijay
Shankar
in
the
reverse
fixture.
Here
myKhel
looks
at
the
team
news,
probable
playing
11
and
dream11
team
prediction
of
SRH
vs
RR
2021:
1.
Team
News
–
Sunrisers
Hyderabad
Sunrisers
have
stuck
to
the
same
playing
11
in
the
first
two
matches
of
the
IPL
2021
second
phase.
And
with
a
few
players
unavailable
and
nothing
to
play
for,
they
may
thinking
about
tinkering
their
side
by
testing
their
bench
players.
For
starters
they
could
add
all-rounder
Abhishek
Sharma
or
Virat
Singh
in
place
of
Kedar
Jadhav.
Meanwhile,
the
likes
of
Jason
Roy,
Jagadish
Suchith
among
others
also
could
get
a
look
in.
2.
Team
News
–
Rajasthan
Royals
Royals
dropped
South
Africa
all-rounder
Chris
Morris
for
his
compatriot
and
wrist
spinner
Tabraiz
Shamsi
in
their
last
match.
They
also
brought
back
David
Miller
into
the
side
for
Evin
Lewis
and
tinkered
with
the
batting
line-up
by
opening
with
Liam
Livingstone,
but
they
may
replace
the
English
all-rounder
with
New
Zealander
Glenn
Phillips
or
West
Indian
Lewis.
Riyan
Parag,
who
has
failed
to
deliver,
may
also
be
replaced
by
Shreyas
Gopal.
3.
Probable
Playing
11s
SRH
XI:
Kane
Williamson
(captain),
Jason
Roy,
Wriddhiman
Saha,
Manish
Pandey,
Virat
Singh/Abhishek
Sharma,
Abdul
Samad,
Jason
Holder,
Rashid
Khan,
Bhuvneshwar
Kumar,
Jagadish
Suchith,
Basil
Thampi
RR
XI:
Sanju
Samson
(captain/wicketkeeper),
Evin
Lewis,
Yashasvi
Jaiswal,
David
Miller,
Liam
Livingstone,
Rahul
Tewatia,
Mahipal
Lomror,
Shreyas
Gopal,
Kartik
Tyagi,
Mustafizur
Rahman,
Chetan
Sakariya
4.
Dream11
Team
Prediction
Batters:
Kane
Williamson,
Manish
Pandey,
Mahipal
Lomror,
David
Miller
Wicketkeeper:
Sanju
Samson
All-rounder:
Jason
Holder
Bowlers:
Bhuvneshwar
Kumar,
Kartik
Tyagi,
Shreyas
Gopal,
Rashid
Khan
Captain:
Rashid
Khan
Vice-captain:
Sanju
Samson
Get breaking news alerts.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed