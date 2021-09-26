IPL 2021: SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Seventh-placed Royals come into the contest on the back of a 33 runs defeat to Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers head into the match on the back of their eighth loss of the campaign. SRH failed to chase down a paltry target of 126 against Punjab Kings on Saturday (September 25).

In the 9 matches played by the two teams so far this season, Royals have won 4 and lost 5 with 8 points on board, while Sunrisers have won just one match and lost 8, registering just 2 points.

Royals' victories came against Punjab Kings, SRH (reverse fixture), Kolkata Knight Riders and DC, while they suffered their five defeats against PBKS (reverse fixture), Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Sunrisers' only win this season came against PBKS, while they have suffered defeats to CSK, DC (twice), MI, RCB, RR, PBKS (reverse fixture) and KKR.

In the head-to-head battle, Royals and Sunrisers are level with seven wins each in 14 encounters in IPL. In the last five meetings, Royals have won thrice against Sunrisers, who have won on two occasions. In the reverse fixture, Royals claimed a 55-run victory after posting a target of 221.

When it comes to matches in UAE, Royals and Sunrisers clashed in IPL 2020 at the same venue where they will clash on Monday (September 27) in IPL 2021.

In the first match last season, Royals powered by Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag chased down a score of 160 with 5 wickets in hand, while SRH responded with an 8-wicket win thanks to fifties from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar in the reverse fixture.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 team prediction of SRH vs RR 2021:

1. Team News – Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers have stuck to the same playing 11 in the first two matches of the IPL 2021 second phase. And with a few players unavailable and nothing to play for, they may thinking about tinkering their side by testing their bench players. For starters they could add all-rounder Abhishek Sharma or Virat Singh in place of Kedar Jadhav. Meanwhile, the likes of Jason Roy, Jagadish Suchith among others also could get a look in. 2. Team News – Rajasthan Royals Royals dropped South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris for his compatriot and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in their last match. They also brought back David Miller into the side for Evin Lewis and tinkered with the batting line-up by opening with Liam Livingstone, but they may replace the English all-rounder with New Zealander Glenn Phillips or West Indian Lewis. Riyan Parag, who has failed to deliver, may also be replaced by Shreyas Gopal. 3. Probable Playing 11s SRH XI: Kane Williamson (captain), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh/Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadish Suchith, Basil Thampi RR XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya 4. Dream11 Team Prediction Batters: Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mahipal Lomror, David Miller Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson All-rounder: Jason Holder Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Rashid Khan Captain: Rashid Khan Vice-captain: Sanju Samson