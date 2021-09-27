IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Match 40 Live Updates: Sunrisers play for pride as Royals eye play-off spot

Sixth-placed Royals, who clinched a victory from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings in their opening match of the second phase, come into Monday's contest on the back of a demoralizing defeat to Delhi Capitals.

Last placed, Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, head into the match fresh from two successive defeats in the UAE leg, losing to DC and PBKS.

Kane Williamson's side also joined a unique list following the results as they matched Kolkata Knight Riders' record from 2009 of losing 8 matches in the first 9 matches of the season.

With 8 points on board and a play-off spot still within their grasp, Royals will look to put behind the 33 runs loss to DC, while SRH, who have pride at stake, will look to play party poopers as they aim to end the season on a high.

SRH will also look to avenge the reverse fixture loss against RR and break the deadlock of 7 each head to head battle in 14 IPL meetings with a victory. Royals too will know their progress in the tournament is in their own hands. So, Sanju Samson's side will be waiting to hit the ground.

Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 40, SRH vs RR:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have one win in their last four matches against Rajasthan Royals. In the reverse fixture earlier this year in May also Hyderabad lost to Royals by 55 runs. However, the Orange Army have never lost both their league matches against Rajasthan in the same IPL season. So, they will look to avenge the reverse fixture defeat and stop Royals from doing the double over them.



Tonight's ⭐ will be _____ 👀#SRHvRR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/D1SjPOg3VL — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a five-match losing streak in IPL 2021 and a loss today would be their longest losing streak in the history of the cash-rich league. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have four wins and five losses from their nine matches so far this season. While Sunrisers Hyderabad is already out of contention to make it to the top four, Rajasthan Royals have all to play for with a play-off spot up for grabs with four teams including the Royals themselves, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings all on 8 points ahead of tonight's match. Hello all! Good evening and welcome to live updates of match 40 of IPL 2021 in which Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals look to get back to winning ways when they clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.