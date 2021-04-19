IPL 2021: Started taking more risks, I’m very relaxed these days: Dhawan after guiding Delhi to win

IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS, Match 11 Highlights: Delhi Capitals storm to 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings

Sunday witnessed the first double-header of the season and both turned out to be high-scoring affairs. Playing in the second match of the day, the Capitals bounced back from their defeat with a convincing win over Punjab.

After opting the bat, Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played sizzling knocks as they guided Punjab to a solid total of 1954.

Though the chase looked tough, Delhi made it look like an easy chase. Dhawan scored a blistering 92 off 49 to guide Delhi to the second highest successful run chase at the Wankhede.

IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Speaking to the broadcasters after his match-winning knock, Dhawan said he was not afraid to make changes and it was a conscious effort from his end to increase the strike-rate. “It was a conscious effort from my side (to increase the strike rate) and I started taking more risks. I’m not afraid of changes. I’m always open towards changes and I make sure I give it a good try in the nets and then in the games. I’m not scared of getting out as well!

“I've worked on the leg-side shots, coming in the crease, using the pace of the bowler. Depends who's bowling and what plans I make for them. My slog shot has improved. It was there before as well. I'm very relaxed these days. If I'm not relaxed at this time, then when? I'm relaxed but also attentive,” said Man-of-the-match Dhawan.

Dhawan put up an opening stand of 59 off 33 with Prithvi Shaw to hand Delhi a flying start. Lauding his opening partner, Dhawan said, “Great opening with Prithvi. Love batting with Shaw, we made a huge impact and that was great for our team. Happy with the way he played today and scored 30-40 runs.”

Dhawan has also been exceptionally good on the field, having already picked up seven catches so far this season. With Sunday’s win Delhi Capitals have now registered two wins from three matches. The Capitals will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (April 20).