IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad add Umran Malik as short-term replacement for T Natarajan

By
Sunrisers Hyderabad announce short-term COVID-19 replacement for pacer T Natarajan

Dubai, September 24: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (September 24) announced that they have brought in Jammu and Kashmir medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan.

Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on September 22, sending six other close contacts including all-rounder Vijay Shankar into isolation.

As Natarajan recovers, SRH have opted to sign Malik, who is already part of the team as a net bowler, as a short-term cover for the left-arm pacer for their ongoing IPL 2021 campaign in the UAE, according to an IPL release.

COVID scare at IPL 2021: Natarajan tests positive 11 days after arrival, Vijay Shankar also in isolationCOVID scare at IPL 2021: Natarajan tests positive 11 days after arrival, Vijay Shankar also in isolation

"Under Regulation 6.1 (c), franchisees are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment," the IPL released said.

"Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team."

Sunrisers also took to social media to announce the latest addition to the squad.

"Squad Update: Umran Malik, a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, who was with the #Risers as a net bowler, has been added to the squad as a short-term COVID replacement for T Natarajan," SRH posted on Twitter.

Malik, who is a teammate Abdul Samad in Jammu and Kashmir, has played one T20 and List A match and has picked a total of four wickets.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers will also be without the services of a replacement player, Shefrance Rutherford, who returned to West Indies following the death of his father on Thursday (September 23).

The 23-year-old Rutherford had just arrived at Sunrisers ahead of the second phase opener as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out due to bubble fatigue.

"The SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," the franchise tweeted.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who currently occupy the bottom place in the points table, suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (September 22). Kane Williamson's side will next square off against Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Saturday (September 25).

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 16:08 [IST]
