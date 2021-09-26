IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad crash out of IPL 14; Here're 4 reasons for SRH's failure

From 9 games, the Hyderabad now have just 2 points and with four games remaining the maximum points they can garner is 10 points, vastly insufficient to get them to the play-offs.

It capped of an immensely dissatisfying season and skipper Kane Williamson indicated as much.

"I think the bowling and fielding of us did a fantastic job. The surface was a tough one. We were certainly backing ourselves to get close. Brilliant individual effort from Jason Holder. It has been a frustrating season.

We need to learn a few lessons from the first half. For us, it was about building a platform. It was quite a challenge. The games come think and fast and the challenge is to pick ourselves up and come back. Every team is a strong team in the IPL," said Williamson.

Here MyKhel is looking at the reasons for their failure.

1. Absence of Jonny Bairstow The England opener had decided to give the second phase of the IPL 2021 a skip for personal reasons. But the Sunrisers Hyderabad could not cope with his absence at the opening slot. Bairstow was their top-scorer in the first leg with 248 runs from 7 matches with two fifties. The SRH sorrily missed his firepower at the top and, perhaps, his presence would have helped them to stay afloat in these close matches. 2. Williamson and Warner disappoint Skipper Kane Williamson and former captain and opener David Warner did not fire when it was actually needed. Williamson made 147 runs from six matches but 66 of those runs came in one match and the next five matches produced only 81 runs. Warner too presented a similar case. He made two fifties in eight matches and made 195 runs but once the IPL 2021 resumed, the Australian was totally off colour and out for low scores in two matches in the UAE, severely impacting their chances in the IPL 2021. 3. Experienced India stars falter The Sunrisers Hyderabad might have pinned a lot of hopes on experienced India stars Bhuvneshwar Kumar, their former captain, and all-rounder Vijay Shankar. But both came a cropper in IPL 2021. Bhuvi played 7 matches out of a total 9 and made just 25 runs and managed to take only 4 wickets. The pacer also gave runs aplenty - his economy standing at 8.76. Vijay, who missed the last two matches because being in isolation after coming to contact with Covid-19 positive T Natarajan, too stumbled with both bat and ball. From 7 matches, Vijay made 58 runs and picked up only 3 wickets and gave away more than 9 runs per over. The pair's underwhelming efforts had a massive impact on Sunrisers Hyderabad. 4. Faltering Khaleel Ahmed T Natarajan could play only two matches in the IPL 2021 as he was limped off in the first phase with a leg injury. He might have returned to the SRH fold with great hope but a Covid 19 positive test put paid to his hopes. In his absence, SRH pinned hopes on another left-arm bowler Khaleel Ahmed but all the pacer managed was 4 wickets from 7 matches and conceded more than 8 runs per over. Even others like Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul too disappointed as they struggled to take wickets.