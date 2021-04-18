IPL 2021: The guys showed great character, team is looking like a champion team: Zaheer Khan lauds MI

IPL Special Page

Playing their third match of the season, the defending champions fought back from a losing position to defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With Saturday’s win the Rohit Sharma-led side have now won two on the trot after losing their opening day encounter.

In a video posted on MI's official Twitter account, the former Indian cricketer said the boys showed a lot of character to keep the game alive. “We all know the value of that and even though we didn’t start well with the ball, the way you guys showed character, in staying in the fight, was important. We showed that. That is the biggest takeaway from this game.

“It does not matter how other teams are coming at us. We are going to find a way of coming back. That is something which is very heartening to see from our side. So, continue with that,” Zaheer said in the video.

Zaheer had a special mention for his bowlers who turned the game on its head and snatched it from the jaws of defeat. “Boulty - it was great Yorkers. You have been working on it consciously. And Bumrah, you have been special all along man. Continue with the work you have been doing. Chahar, it is not one or two games it is a season and that’s what we have been talking about, continue with that,” added Zaheer.

IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah one of the best death bowlers, says Trent Boult

Talking about the tough playing conditions in Chennai, Zaheer said that this leg is the toughest. “We did speak about this leg being the toughest leg. We knew that it was not going to be easy and three matches down we have two wins under our belt. And I think that is what matters. It is just about working on that belief,” added Zaheer.

He further stated, “We did speak about getting together, backing each other, finding a way of winning games of cricket in a tough venue and I am very happy to see that. The fight which everyone is talking about, everyone is seeing that it is commendable. Just keep believing in that and keep enjoying the processes. Quinton-Rohit provided a great start and it was a great finish by Pollard on this track.”

IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: Kieron Pollard: It's good we won after a scrap, our confidence is up

The former India pacer further added that the Rohit Sharma-led side were already looking like a champion side. “When I am looking around in this group, the team is looking a champion team. That is how we will keep going this season. Enjoy every bit of it. You guys deserve it,” signed off Zaheer.

With Saturday’s win, Mumbai now have two wins and a loss this season. The defending champions will next take on the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 20).

(With inputs from agencies)