IPL 2021 title sponsor Vivo ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

By Pti
New Delhi, April 7: Chinese smartphone major Vivo on Wednesday (April 7) said it has appointed cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.

With the association, Vivo aims to reach the millennials and technologically driven consumers, and a 360-degree marketing approach will characterise the company's association with Kohli, a statement said.

Kohli will be seen spreading awareness and promoting the launch of Vivo's upcoming product series in the pipeline, it added.

The association will include all ATL and BTL (above and below the line) activities, including the brand's forthcoming events, TV, print, outdoor and social media campaigns.

"We are thrilled to have Virat Kohli on board. At Vivo, our focus is always on our consumer needs and preferences, and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers' lives. Collaborating with someone as effervescent as Virat is a great way to better connect with our young consumers," Vivo India Director-Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said.

Along with Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Vivo is looking at widening its brand reach, and expressed confidence that associating with a sports figure will help the company reach a wider audience, he added.

"As a sportsperson, I understand the importance of consistency and commitment in the game. Vivo, as a brand, has established itself as one of the leading players in the Indian smartphone market with its consistency towards delivering innovative technology," Kohli said.

Associating with such a brand that understands and delivers to the audience is quite exciting, he added.

Vivo, which competes with players like Xiaomi and Samsung in the Indian market, is also the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 14:33 [IST]
