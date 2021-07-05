IPL 2021 update: Teams face fresh hurdles in UAE; high hotel rates, Dubai Expo, Covid-19 third wave prediction

The Dubai Expo, which is scheduled to begin from October 1, has only added to their worries as the hotel room rates have been hiked in anticipation of a tourist rush for the mega fair. The October leg of IPL 2021 clashes with the Dubai Expo.

It has put the BCCI and team owners' plans to create bio-bubble for officials and all others involved in the IPL 2021 on the backfoot. In fact, the Covid-19 cases are on the rise, third wave of the pandemic as per the experts, in many parts of the world after a lull in recent days.

It is expected that the third wave might hit India in August, peaking in September-October. Considering this, the BCCI has not permitted some of the franchise officials to travel to the UAE ahead of IPL 2021 to finalise the logistics.

"We are yet to get the go-ahead from the BCCI and it is understandable with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. What we do understand is that we will get clarity from the board on the plan ahead around July 15. After that, we could be free to travel.

"But looking at how the COVID-19 situation is always changing, we might look at video calls to complete the bookings. We need to keep in mind the Dubai Expo and how it might make it difficult to get bulk rooms with every passing day," the official told ANI.

Another official said how getting rooms with an eye on bio-bubble protocols could be a big challenge for the teams.

"We have the Dubai Expo starting from October 1. Getting hotel rooms that are isolated from the rest of the guests staying in a hotel can be a real challenge. It isn't the same as last time because the tourists coming to UAE last time was minimal as compared to what is expected for the Expo. The sooner we can close the deal, the better because once we have locked the rooms, we have to create the bubble which needs to be foolproof," the official said.

An official of another team said the prices have skyrocketed and moreover, getting 80-100 rooms in a wing can be difficult making it all the more critical when it comes to managing the bio-bubble.

"We are looking at a new hotel this time around and we want around 80-100 rooms and preferably in a separate wing so that there is no chance of the players or staff entering and exiting from the same passage as used by the guests staying in the hotel.

"There is no doubt that creating the bubble will be a challenge as we will have more people coming into UAE this time as compared to last year. The logistics team will need to sit down with the blueprint of the hotel and plan meticulously as there is no second chance here," the official said.