IPL 2021: We misexecuted first delivery of most overs and it cost us, says SRH skipper Warner

Put into bat first, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi's knocks of 80 and 53 helped KKR post a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs. In reply, despite fifties from Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, SRH were restricted to 177/5 thanks to a spirited bowling performance by KKR, who claimed a 10 run win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After the match, Warner said that his side misexecuted the first ball of most overs while they were bowling and this ended up costing them the game.

IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR, Match 3 Highlights: Rana, Tripathi shine as Kolkata Knight Riders win opener

"I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. We misexecuted the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end," Warner told Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

On the batting front, Pandey scored an ubeaten 61 off 44 balls, while Baistow scored 55 off 40 balls, and Warner conceded that his team had their chances.

1

50811

"We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances. The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us.

IPL 2021: Fit and sharp Andre Russell raring to go for Kolkata Knight Riders

While he claimed his team would have liked to get off to winning start, Warner said they will improve and learn in the remaining four games at the same venue.

"We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully, we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground," Warner added.

SRH will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue on Wednesday (April 14).