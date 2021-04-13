IPL 2021: When Jemimah Rodriguez stumped Rohit Sharma!

The whole conversation between the two Mumbaikars took place when they caught up to chat on Dream11's #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai segments are called 'Third Umpire' and 'Dil Ya Dimaag'.

To everyone's surprise, Rohit went all guns blazing and got almost all correct answers.

There’s a different kind of #Mazaa in putting one of the fastest decision-makers in the middle to the test on the 1st episode of my new show @Dream11 #DilYaDimaag. Watch this to find out if @ImRo45 thinks with his dil or #dimaag #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai 😎 https://t.co/e9D8UNiNQF — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 13, 2021

In an interview on social media, The Hitman fondly recalls the headlines newspapers made the day after scoring the record-breaking 264 against the Lankans.

He said, "I remember because the next day there was a headline saying Rohit Sharma beat Sri Lanka."

On being quizzed around who had struck more boundaries in Indian apremier League (IPL) between him and Chris Gayle, Rohit promptly said that Gayle might have hit more sixes, but he was still the man who has hit more boundaries than anyone else in IPL.

Answering the question, Rohit said, "No, I have more 4's in IPL than Chris. He has got more 6's for sure in the IPL."

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful team in the IPL and when the most successful captain was asked to pick his favourite win from the League, he instantly chose the 2017 edition where he defeated Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiants.

"I would pick 2017 as we only made 129 and to defend that score on any pitch in any conditions against any opposition in a final is a big achievement." Rohit zealously said.

But the Mumbaikar was taken aback when Jemimah asked him to choose between his childhood ground and his home ground, i.e. Borivali Sports Club or Wankhede Stadium.

Preferring to skip the tough pick, he said, "Don't let me pick this one I can't choose between the two! On one ground, I started my cricket career, whereas, on the other, I started my professional career. It is really hard for me to pick!"

Rohit's love for Indian movies also came out quite vividly as he chose the 1992 sports drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar above Avengers. He said, "That movie (Jo Jeeta...) was quite emotional. We were quite young, and it created a spark in me. I remember I was in school. That last scene where the race was won was just incredible."