IPL 2021: Will there be a mega auction? BCCI has this answer

1. Teams require mega or mini auction?

The IPL 2020 is coming to a close as there are just two matches have left in this year's tournament. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the last three teams standing in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have been crashed out. They will be soon pressing the rebuild mode and all the teams will be eagerly looking forward to the IPL 2021 auction. Some details.

2. Will be there be a mega auction?

Earlier this year, there have been strong rumours that the BCCI might cancel the mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. However, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said nothing has been be decided on the nature of the auction yet. "We haven't decided anything yet. Let this season conclude, we will take a call," BCCI president Ganguly was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on being asked about player auction next year.

3. When is IPL 2021?

The IPL 2021 is likely to take place from end of March to mid-May. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had made it clear that they wanted to conduct the IPL 2021 in India itself. "Hopefully, the vaccine will be out by that time and we can host it," said Ganguly on hosting IPL 2021 in India.

4. Possible venues of IPL 2021

The powers that be want to stage IPL 2021 in India for obvious reasons. The IPL 2020 had to be shifted to UAE because of the Coronavirus and the BCCI had said even the IPL 2021 can be staged in Emirates if the Covid 19 situation continues to be delicate in India. But they hope that the scenario will be vastly improve in five or six months' time and the IPL 2021 need not be shifted from India.