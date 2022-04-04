IPL 2022: 3 Teams likely to end up with Trophy at the end of season

#1 Rajasthan Royals

Winners of the inaugural edition of IPL, Rajasthan Royals have failed to impress over the last few years with their inexperienced bowling attack and a lack of quality finishers in the side.

The Sanju Samson-led team has the likes of Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, and Riyan Parag to give RR the much-needed runs on the board.

The newly assembled spin twins, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are complimented by world-class fast bowlers in Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna with Obed McCoy and Navdeep Saini providing back-up for the duo.

The Royals are missing a world-class all-rounder but Daryl Mitchell or Nathan Coutler-Nile should be up for the task if the team management asks either of them to play in the designated role.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings demolished the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match of IPL 2022, albeit with Jonny Bairstow and Kagiso Rabada yet to join the squad. The exuberant power-hittiing abilities in the Kings' squad is a fearsome quantity on the fast pitches of Maharashtra stadiums.

Retaining only Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh was a tricky decision but the Kings have assembled a fiery batting unit consisting of the newly appointed skipper Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, and LIam Livingstone.

Smith and Livingstone can give a couple of overs with the ball in hand as well to support the four-pronged bowling attack of Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Rahul Chahar.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Another franchise that always falls short of lifting the prestigious IPL trophy, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had a strong core consisting of international players like former skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshal Patel who have represented RCB in previous seasons.

The Bangalore-based franchise further added a new skipper in Faf du Plessis, a world-class fast bowler in Josh Hazlewood, an experienced finisher in Dinesh Karthik, and bright young talents like Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, and Akash Deep to strengthen their squad.

After covering all the bases in their squad and getting good quality back-up for every player except du Plessis, the mighty Royal Challengers and their fans might just taste success in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.