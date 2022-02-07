IPL 2022 Auction: Capped wicketkeepers who may attract huge bids from franchises

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

The South African wicketkeeper, De Kock also offers an explosive opening batter option for the side he plays in. He made his debut in 2013. He has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and most recently the Mumbai Indians, where he had his best stint winning two back-to-back titles.

The 29-year-old has scored 2256 runs, including 1 hundred and 16 fifties, plus 67 dismissals from 77 matches in IPL. As he also is known for his aggressive style of play, De Kock will be one of the keepers that will attract a huge bid in the auction.

Jonny Bairstow (England) – INR 1.50 Crore Base Price

The England wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow also is an option as an opener when it comes to batting, which ticks the requirement for a T20 starter. Apart from playing as keeper, Bairstow could do a job in the outfield as well. He has played three seasons in IPL and has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three years.

In 28 matches, Bairstow has scored 1038 runs, which includes 1 hundred and 7 fifties. Plus, he has also taken 18 catches and registered 4 stumpings in his short career in the IPL so far. The Englishman like De Kock will be one of the players that will attract a big bid.

Ishan Kishan (India) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

The Indian wicketkeeper Kishan will be the most sought after player in this segment as he too offers an explosive opening batting option. The former India U-19 captain can also do a job in the outfield and has done that in his previous outings in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, where De Kock played regularly as the wicketkeeper.

Since making his IPL debut in 2016, Kishan has made major strides and is now part of the Indian limited overs side. Although he doesn't play as the wicketkeeper for the national team, he is definitely a brilliant option as opener.

In 61 IPL matches so far, Kishan has scored 1452 runs, including 9 fifties. He has also taken 19 catches and registered 2 stumpings. As an Indian player, he is definitely going to be number one choice for most franchise and is sure to be one of the biggest buys.

Dinesh Karthik (India) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

The experienced stumper Karthik also is lightning quick when he is used as an outfield option and scores runs at quick pace at the death. Like Kishan, the Indian player card will make Karthik fetch bids from franchises. He also offers a captaincy option which many teams lack heading into the auction.

In 213 matches since making his IPL debut in the inaugural edition, Karthik has scored 4046 runs, which includes 19 fifties, plus he has also taken 123 catches and registered 32 stumpings. The 36-year-old has represented the likes of Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and most recently Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was brought in to lead the side.

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) – INR 1.50 Crore Base Price

The West Indies star Pooran is deadly in his finishing ability and that may land him a big contract in the IPL. The left-handed wicketkeeper is currently a regular in the West Indies white ball team and also has the ability to lead a team if required. So, he is the third overseas option that could attract huge bids in the auction.

In 33 matches across three IPL seasons, Pooran has scored 606 runs, which includes 2 fifties. He had a poor IPL by his standards last season, but has a reputation for his six-hitting prowess. Also, he often didn't play as a wicketkeeper at Punjab Kings. However, he has taken 11 catches, including some blinders at the boundaries.

Wriddhiman Saha (India) – INR 1 Crore Base Price

The Indian wicketkeeper Saha is one of the best behind the stumps and is also handy with the bat, either as an opener or when looking to quicken the scoring in the middle and death overs. As an Indian player, he will definitely make the 11 of a team that is looking for a wicketkeeper when fit. So, he may attract big bids during the auction.

The 37-year-old has played in 133 matches since making his IPL debut in 2008. In that period, he has represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and also Chennai Super Kings, where he was second choice behind MS Dhoni for three seasons. Over the years, he has scored 2110 runs and claimed 88 dismissals.

Other capped wicketkeepers in IPL 2022 Auction