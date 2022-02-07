Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022 Auction: Capped wicketkeepers who may attract huge bids from franchises

By
Capped wicketkeepers who may attract huge bids from franchises during IPL 2022 Auction
Capped wicketkeepers who may attract huge bids from franchises during IPL 2022 Auction

Bengaluru, February 7: At least six of the ten franchises will look to add wicketkeepers to their squads during the upcoming two-day IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13.

Chennai Super Kings (Mahendra Singh Dhoni), Delhi Capitals (Rishabh Pant), Rajasthan Royals (Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson) and Lucknow Super Giants (KL Rahul) seem to have their first choice wicketkeeper already sorted via retention or drafts.

The remaining six franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Team Ahmedabad and Kolkata Knight Riders - will have an option of 58 - 21 capped and 37 uncapped - wicketkeepers to bid for during the auction.

IPL 2022 Auction: Five uncapped Indian wicketkeepers who may attract bids from franchisesIPL 2022 Auction: Five uncapped Indian wicketkeepers who may attract bids from franchises

Although they have their first choice in place, CSK, DC and LSG may also look to add cover for the position during the upcoming IPL 2022 auction. The capped list features some top T20 specialists who have a lot of IPL experience to go with and are expected to fetch huge bids.

Here we take a look at some potential first choice options for capped wicketkeepers in IPL 2022 Auction:

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

The South African wicketkeeper, De Kock also offers an explosive opening batter option for the side he plays in. He made his debut in 2013. He has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and most recently the Mumbai Indians, where he had his best stint winning two back-to-back titles.

The 29-year-old has scored 2256 runs, including 1 hundred and 16 fifties, plus 67 dismissals from 77 matches in IPL. As he also is known for his aggressive style of play, De Kock will be one of the keepers that will attract a huge bid in the auction.

Jonny Bairstow (England) – INR 1.50 Crore Base Price

Jonny Bairstow (England) – INR 1.50 Crore Base Price

The England wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow also is an option as an opener when it comes to batting, which ticks the requirement for a T20 starter. Apart from playing as keeper, Bairstow could do a job in the outfield as well. He has played three seasons in IPL and has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three years.

In 28 matches, Bairstow has scored 1038 runs, which includes 1 hundred and 7 fifties. Plus, he has also taken 18 catches and registered 4 stumpings in his short career in the IPL so far. The Englishman like De Kock will be one of the players that will attract a big bid.

Ishan Kishan (India) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

Ishan Kishan (India) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

The Indian wicketkeeper Kishan will be the most sought after player in this segment as he too offers an explosive opening batting option. The former India U-19 captain can also do a job in the outfield and has done that in his previous outings in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, where De Kock played regularly as the wicketkeeper.

Since making his IPL debut in 2016, Kishan has made major strides and is now part of the Indian limited overs side. Although he doesn't play as the wicketkeeper for the national team, he is definitely a brilliant option as opener.

In 61 IPL matches so far, Kishan has scored 1452 runs, including 9 fifties. He has also taken 19 catches and registered 2 stumpings. As an Indian player, he is definitely going to be number one choice for most franchise and is sure to be one of the biggest buys.

Dinesh Karthik (India) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

Dinesh Karthik (India) – INR 2 Crore Base Price

The experienced stumper Karthik also is lightning quick when he is used as an outfield option and scores runs at quick pace at the death. Like Kishan, the Indian player card will make Karthik fetch bids from franchises. He also offers a captaincy option which many teams lack heading into the auction.

In 213 matches since making his IPL debut in the inaugural edition, Karthik has scored 4046 runs, which includes 19 fifties, plus he has also taken 123 catches and registered 32 stumpings. The 36-year-old has represented the likes of Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and most recently Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was brought in to lead the side.

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) – INR 1.50 Crore Base Price

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) – INR 1.50 Crore Base Price

The West Indies star Pooran is deadly in his finishing ability and that may land him a big contract in the IPL. The left-handed wicketkeeper is currently a regular in the West Indies white ball team and also has the ability to lead a team if required. So, he is the third overseas option that could attract huge bids in the auction.

In 33 matches across three IPL seasons, Pooran has scored 606 runs, which includes 2 fifties. He had a poor IPL by his standards last season, but has a reputation for his six-hitting prowess. Also, he often didn't play as a wicketkeeper at Punjab Kings. However, he has taken 11 catches, including some blinders at the boundaries.

Wriddhiman Saha (India) – INR 1 Crore Base Price

Wriddhiman Saha (India) – INR 1 Crore Base Price

The Indian wicketkeeper Saha is one of the best behind the stumps and is also handy with the bat, either as an opener or when looking to quicken the scoring in the middle and death overs. As an Indian player, he will definitely make the 11 of a team that is looking for a wicketkeeper when fit. So, he may attract big bids during the auction.

The 37-year-old has played in 133 matches since making his IPL debut in 2008. In that period, he has represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and also Chennai Super Kings, where he was second choice behind MS Dhoni for three seasons. Over the years, he has scored 2110 runs and claimed 88 dismissals.

Other capped wicketkeepers in IPL 2022 Auction

Other capped wicketkeepers in IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER NAME COUNTRY BASE PRICE
Sam Billings England INR 2 Crore
Ambati Rayudu India INR 2 Crore
Matthew Wade Australia INR 2 Crore
Glenn Phillips New Zealand INR 1.50 Crore
Joshua Philippe Australia INR 1 Crore
Litton Das Bangladesh INR 50 Lakh
Niroshan Dickwella Sri Lanka INR 50 Lakh
Andre Fletcher West Indies INR 50 Lakh
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan INR 50 Lakh
Shai Hope West Indies INR 50 Lakh
Heinrich Klaasen South Africa INR 50 Lakh
Ben McDermott Australia INR 50 Lakh
Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka INR 50 Lakh
Kusal Perera Sri Lanka INR 50 Lakh
Tim Seifert New Zealand INR 50 Lakh
Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Blast from the past | India's 1st ODI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 14:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 7, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments