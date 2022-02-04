IPL 2022 Auction: Five uncapped Indian bowlers who may attract big bids from franchises

Avesh Khan (Base Price – INR 20 Lakh)

The Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan was the find for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. DC will be kicking themselves as they were forced to let him go ahead of the mega auction.

Although he has been part of the cash rich league since 2017 season, Avesh got a chance to showcase his ability to the fullest only during the 2021 season with Delhi Capitals, for whom he picked 24 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.37.

With him heading into the auction after a solid season at the base price of INR 20 Lakh, expect him to attract huge bids.

Kartik Tyagi (Base Price – INR 20 Lakh)

The former India Under-19 pace spearhead, Kartik Tyagi was part of the Rajasthan Royals set-up for the last two seasons. In 2021 season, he made 4 appearances, claiming 4 wickets.

Although the numbers don't stand out, the youngster from Uttar Pradesh showed tremendous skills of death bowling when he conceded just one run in the final over against Punjab Kings while defending four, and was named man of the match.

His age and death bowling ability, which is very much needed in T20 cricket, will make Tyagi one of the uncapped bowlers to attract many bidders.

R Sai Kishore (Base Price – INR 20 Lakh)

The Tamil Nadu left-arm orthodox bowler R Sai Kishore comes into the auction on the back of a splendid domestic season and being in the periphery of the national team.

The lanky spinner took 10 wickets in 8 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.04, helping his Tamil Nadu team win the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

In the Vijay Hazare tournament, which Tamil Nadu slipped up in the final, Sai Kishore claimed 9 wickets in 8 matches at economy rate of 4.37. He spent two seasons with Chennai Super Kings, but didn't feature even in a single match. However, the spinner may have more takers during the upcoming auction.

Chama Milind (Base Price – INR 20 Lakh)

Left-arm medium pacer Chama Milind was the driving force behind Hyderabad's run to the semi-final of the bygone Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 18 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 8.41, including two five-wicket hauls with the best of 5 for 8.

The 27-year-old has spent 7 seasons in the IPL the with teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevil, Kings XI Punjab and lately with Chennai Super Kings, but hasn't featured in may matches. However, on the back of the domestic season and with the addition of two new teams, Milind may attract bids during the auction.

Yash Thakur (Base Price – INR 20 Lakh) (Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

The Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur heads into the auction on the back of a good domestic outing in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and then Vijay Hazare, where he ended as the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets from 7 matches at an economy rate of 5.72.

In SMAT also he add a decent outing as he picked up 11 wickets in 7 matches at economy rate of 5.95. In fact, the Vidarbha trio of Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande and Thakur ended in the top 10 wicket-takers list at the end of tournament, where they finished as semifinalists.

The 23-year-old hasn't played in the IPL so far, but this year may be his turn to feature in the cash rich league.