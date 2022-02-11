IPL 2022 Auction, Rajasthan Royals Strategy: Who RR should buy & buy back, remaining purse

In the past few seasons, RR have gone overboard when signing players especially on investment that rarely pay off. They broke the bank to make Chris Morris the most expensive player last year and the all-rounder didn't perform to his level, leading to be released pre-2022 auction.

The Royals also spent a big chunk on India pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who has also failed to perform consistently. They in fact have bought the Saurashtra pacer in three different auction. It wouldn't surprise many if they bid for him this year as well.

Rajasthan Royals Retained & Released Players List 2022: RR retain Samson, Buttler and Jaiswal

They have released some of their core, but most have been poor or been injured most of the time. Despite the releases, RR may look to bring back some names from the past.

They released the likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes with the latter announcing his unavailability for the auctions. Archer, meanwhile, is in the auction, but may not play this season.

However, they have managed to retain their skipper Sanju Samson and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler. Plus, they have also retained young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Unlike a few teams, RR have got their captaincy and wicketkeeper issue sorted, but they will need to dig deep to build a good bowling unit in the upcoming auction.

With top names in the auction and nine more franchises involved, it makes for an exciting two days. So, let's see who are the players RR could possibly buy or buy back from the auction and their general strategy.

1. Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retained players

Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore)

Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore)

2. Purse Remaining

Rs. 62 crore

3. Who RR should buy in the auction

Mohammed Shami: The Indian pacer Shami will be on many franchises wish-list, but in the marquee category only a few teams may opt for him as the first pick. Always in the purple cap race when fit, he, however, will not come on the cheap as he is well known for his death bowling prowess with ability to execute yorkers at ease. With the for a leader in the bowling attack, Shami will be the best option for Royals.

Jason Holder: Always steps up when called upon, the West Indies all-rounder will be handy with the ball as well as the bat. But he will be of interest to many other franchises including his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shahrukh Khan: With more money to burn, RR will not be making a mistake if they opt for the in-form all-rounder from Tamil Nadu. He adds the finishing ability that RR have often lacked either in a run chase or when setting a target.

Odean Smith: The West Indies all-rounder is expected to fetch a big bid and Royals should also look to add him. He bowls quick and has the ability to clear the grounds with huge six. Well, who wouldn't fancy a Windies all-rounder, who has the ability to finish matches when required.

4 Who RR should buy back in the auction

Liam Livingstone: Coming in with huge reputation, England all-rounder Livingstone didn't really light up the IPL last year during his stint with Royals. But right now, there is no better striker of the cricket ball in world cricket, making him a good addition to any T20 side or limited overs side.

Chetan Sakariya: The Saurashtra pacer Sakariya broke into the Indian team after making a name for himself in the IPL and the domestic season last year. A left-arm pacer is a good option for any side that looks for variety and RR will be keen to bolster their bowling with a known name.

5. RR Auction Strategy

RR has Rs 62 crore in their purse, the third highest remaining purse after Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This gives them a slight advantage over some other franchises to flex their finances. But they will be keen not to overspend on players like in the past. They will be looking at adding a good bowling unit along with some firepower to finish off matches.