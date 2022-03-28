IPL 2022: Axar Patel knows how to get the best out of me: Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Lalit Yadav

Mumbai, March 28: Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling four-wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians in their first encounter of the TATA IPL 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
The Capitals were in a spot of bother when they were reduced to 104/6 in the 14th over when they still needed 74 more runs to win. However, all-rounders Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel strung a fantastic partnership to help their side clinch victory with 10 balls to spare.
IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights
Speaking
about
his
unbeaten
innings
of
48
from
38
balls,
Yadav
said,
"When
I
was
in
the
middle,
I
played
according
to
the
team's
needs.
Wickets
kept
falling
at
the
other
end,
but
I
decided
to
trust
my
own
game
and
take
the
match
as
deep
as
possible.
You
never
know
what
can
happen.
And
in
the
end,
we
finished
the
game
in
the
19th
over."
The 25-year-old added that Axar knows how to get the best out of him, "I feel very comfortable when Axar is at the other end. He knows my game and he knows how to get the best out of me. We were just telling each other to keep our wickets intact and take our team over the line. We knew that if we keep playing then we will win the match before the last over."
Yadav also spoke about the advice he received from Captain Rishabh Pant. "In the second time-out, Rishabh told me to follow my instincts and take the game as deep as possible. I kept that in mind and didn't think too much about anything else as Axar and I kept talking and laughing in the middle. It always helps when you bat with someone you know very well,” said Yadav.
The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday (April 2).
Source: Delhi Capitals
