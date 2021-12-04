IPL 2022: BCCI to probe Ahmedabad IPL team owners CVC Capital's connection with betting companies

The CVC Capital had pipped favourite Adani Group to buy the team, but since then has come under spotlight because of its alleged connection with betting companies outside India.

"We have formed a committee who are investigating into the matter,” said Board secretary Jay Shah after the BCCI AGM here.

On the IPL 2022 Mega Auction which is slated for next year, Shah said: "The IPL Governing council will take a call on this." Hence, there was no certain date was announced for the mega auction.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has been touted as the frontrunner to take over the NCA chief role, a space left vacant after Rahul Dravid was appointed as India head coach.

Laxman’s appointment was one of the points of discussion at the AGM.

Laxman will have to come "through the process" for succeeding Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said here on Saturday (December 4).

The topmost NCA post fell vacant after Dravid took over as the head coach of Team India following team's T20 World Cup exit in the UAE last month.

"We will advertise for the NCA appointment. First, he (VVS) has to apply for the post," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI after their 90th AGM here.

Indian stalwart Dravid too had to go through a similar process before becoming the India head coach.

Initially reluctant to shift base to Bangalore from Hyderabad, Laxman has already quit from his role as mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2022.

He will also have to quit commentary or writing columns for newspapers to avoid conflict of interest, if he is to take over as the NCA boss.