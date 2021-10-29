IPL 2022: Big players prefer to be in auction than retention by teams! Here's reason

But it has emerged that many leading players prefer to be in the auction pool rather than getting retained by their respective franchises.

It may be recalled that the BCCI is all set to allow four retentions per team — either two Indian players and two foreign players or three Indian players and one overseas player.

The BCCI is also mulling to do away with the RTM Card, and a discussion in this regard with the teams is on.

An increase in the teams’ purse is also on the anvil, to 90 crore from the present Rs 85 crore which might touch Rs 100 crore in the coming seasons.

Cut back to the players, they believe that being part of the auction pool, as TNIE reported, will fetch them a fatter pay check. If a player is the third name on the retention list, he will not earn more than Rs 8 crore but a big-time cricketer might just trigger a bidding war.

And for the Lucknow and Ahmedabad teams, they will be allowed to pick up to three players through a draft once the other 8 teams finalise their release and retention list.

In that sense, several Indian and foreign players are waiting for the BCCI to finalise their release and retention policy to decide whether to enter the auction pool or remain with the team if they retain him. It has come to light that many players are already in discussion with their teams over retention clauses.

However, since this is a mega auction and the franchises need to rebuild their squad they could abstain from splurging. Most of the big buys like Chris Morris have often made in the mini auction.