IPL 2022: CSK opener Conway leaves bio bubble for his wedding

The struggling defending champions will be without the opener's services as he has left for South Africa for his wedding. Conway's unavailibility might not be a big blow to the side as he has featured in only one game for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side so far.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Conway will rejoin the team on April 24. With the quarantine rules in place, the opener will have to stay in isolation for three days and clear the tes before joining the team again. For now, Conway will be unavailable for at least two matches.

Before Conway's departure, Chennai Super Kings threw the opener a pre-wedding party. In a video shared on the Super Kings official Twitter account, the players are seen sporting a traditional Chennai look and shaking a leg.

Meanwhile, on the field Conway, who made his IPL debut for CSK in their season opener against last season's runner-up KKR, fell for just 3. Conway hasn't featured in the rest of the games so far, with the openers hat being donned by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa.

The Super Kings are enduring a tough run on the ongoing season. After registering their worst-ever start to the IPL with four consecutive losses, Chennai defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore for their only win this season. Following the win over RCB, CSK went on to lose to Gujarat Titans to fall to their fifth loss in five games.

Chennai will be eyeing only their second win this season, when they take on Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday (April 21). While CSK have one win and are placed ninth on the points table, Mumbai are placed bottom of the table, as they are still looking for their first win, having fallen to six consecutive losses.