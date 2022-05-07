IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Stats and Records Preview: Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni close in on milestones

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head
In the 26 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, CSK lead 16-10 against DC in the head-to-head battles. In the last 5 meetings, however, it's 4-1 in favour of DC. This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, a venue where CSK have a better record compared to DC.
CSK vs DC stats
|STAT
|For CSK vs DC
|For DC vs CSK
|Highest Total
|222
|198
|Lowest Total
|110
|83
|Wins Batting 1st
|9
|3
|Wins Chasing
|7
|7
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|222
|189
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|110
|114
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|190
|198
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|115
|83
|Highest Successful Chase
|188
|190
|Lowest Total Defended
|150
|162
|Most Runs
|MS Dhoni (583 runs)
|Shikhar Dhawan (433 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Murali Vijay (113)
|AB de Villiers (105*)
|Most wickets
|Dwayne Bravo (17)
|Ashish Nehra (10)
|Best Bowling
|Imran Tahir (4/12)
|Ashish Nehra (3/26)
CSK and DC record in Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|Stats
|DC in Dr DY Patil Stadium
|CSK in Dr DY Patil Stadium
|Matches
|7
|3
|Wins
|5
|1
|Defeats
|2
|2
|Highest Total
|216/4 vs RCB in 2022
|190/7 vs PWI in 2011
|Lowest Total
|142/7 vs DEC in 2011
|133 All Out vs MI in 2008
Other interesting stats involving current players from CSK vs DC
Most Runs vs DC: MS Dhoni - 626 runs in 29 matches (for CSK and RPSG)
Most Sixes vs DC: MS Dhoni - 31 sixes in 29 matches (for CSK and RPSG)
Highest Scorer vs DC: Robin Uthappa - 72 off 52 balls in 2016 (for KKR)
Most Wickets vs DC: Dwayne Bravo - 21 wickets in 22 matches (for CSK, MI and GL)
Best Bowling vs DC: Ravindra Jadeja - 3 for 9 in 3 overs in 2019 (for CSK)
Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs CSK
Most Runs vs CSK: David Warner - 539 runs in 17 matches (for DC and SRH)
Most Sixes vs CSK: David Warner - 13 sixes in 17 matches (for SRH and DC)
Highest Scorer vs CSK: David Warner - 90 off 45 balls in 2014 (for SRH)
Most Wickets vs CSK: Axar Patel - 8 wickets in 13 matches (for PBKS and DC)
Best Bowling vs CSK: Axar Patel - 2 for 18 in 4 overs in 2021 (for DC)
Upcoming Milestones in CSK vs DC 2022
▶ MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) is 6 fours away from 500 fours in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 6 maximums away from 200 sixes in the Yellow of CSK in IPL. The veteran wicketkeeper is also 2 catches away from 200 catches with the gloves in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) is 30 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) if selected is 1 wicket away from 100 wickets in IPL. He is also 1 catch away from 50 catches in IPL as an outfield player.
▶ Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals) if selected is 1 wicket away from 250 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Robin Uthappa (Chennai Super Kings) is 49 runs away from becoming the seventh player to score 5000 runs in IPL.
▶ Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) if selected is just 9 runs away from completing 1000 runs for the Chennai-based franchise in IPL.
▶ Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) is 1 catch away from 50 catches in IPL as an outfield player.