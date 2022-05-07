IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Stats and Records Preview: Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni close in on milestones

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Super Kings are on the brink of missing out on making the playoffs after they suffered their six loss in 10 matches when they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 13 runs. CSK have not got 6 points from 10 matches.

Rishabh Pant's DC, on the other hand, kept their hopes alive by beating rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in their recent outing. With that win DC have accumulated 10 points from 10 matches.

IPL 2022: CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

If CSK lose to DC they are definitely out of contentions for a playoff spot, but a defeat for DC also will dent their chances of making the top four and winning their first ever IPL trophy.

CSK has so far lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings (twice), new comers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Their wins came against RCB (revere fixture), Mumbai Indians and SRH (reverse fixture).

DC, meanwhile, have wins against PBKS, KKR (twice), SRH and MI. Their defeats came against Rajasthan Royals, RCB, LSG (twice) and GT.

The two sides have crossed paths many times in the past, but will meet for the first time this season and also for the first time at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, where CSK have a better record.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of CSK vs DC:

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head In the 26 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, CSK lead 16-10 against DC in the head-to-head battles. In the last 5 meetings, however, it's 4-1 in favour of DC. This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, a venue where CSK have a better record compared to DC. CSK vs DC stats STAT For CSK vs DC For DC vs CSK Highest Total 222 198 Lowest Total 110 83 Wins Batting 1st 9 3 Wins Chasing 7 7 Highest Batting 1st Total 222 189 Lowest Batting 1st Total 110 114 Highest Batting 2nd Total 190 198 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 115 83 Highest Successful Chase 188 190 Lowest Total Defended 150 162 Most Runs MS Dhoni (583 runs) Shikhar Dhawan (433 runs) Highest scorer Murali Vijay (113) AB de Villiers (105*) Most wickets Dwayne Bravo (17) Ashish Nehra (10) Best Bowling Imran Tahir (4/12) Ashish Nehra (3/26) CSK and DC record in Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Stats DC in Dr DY Patil Stadium CSK in Dr DY Patil Stadium Matches 7 3 Wins 5 1 Defeats 2 2 Highest Total 216/4 vs RCB in 2022 190/7 vs PWI in 2011 Lowest Total 142/7 vs DEC in 2011 133 All Out vs MI in 2008 Other interesting stats involving current players from CSK vs DC Most Runs vs DC: MS Dhoni - 626 runs in 29 matches (for CSK and RPSG) Most Sixes vs DC: MS Dhoni - 31 sixes in 29 matches (for CSK and RPSG) Highest Scorer vs DC: Robin Uthappa - 72 off 52 balls in 2016 (for KKR) Most Wickets vs DC: Dwayne Bravo - 21 wickets in 22 matches (for CSK, MI and GL) Best Bowling vs DC: Ravindra Jadeja - 3 for 9 in 3 overs in 2019 (for CSK) Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs CSK Most Runs vs CSK: David Warner - 539 runs in 17 matches (for DC and SRH) Most Sixes vs CSK: David Warner - 13 sixes in 17 matches (for SRH and DC) Highest Scorer vs CSK: David Warner - 90 off 45 balls in 2014 (for SRH) Most Wickets vs CSK: Axar Patel - 8 wickets in 13 matches (for PBKS and DC) Best Bowling vs CSK: Axar Patel - 2 for 18 in 4 overs in 2021 (for DC) Upcoming Milestones in CSK vs DC 2022 ▶ MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) is 6 fours away from 500 fours in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 6 maximums away from 200 sixes in the Yellow of CSK in IPL. The veteran wicketkeeper is also 2 catches away from 200 catches with the gloves in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) is 30 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) if selected is 1 wicket away from 100 wickets in IPL. He is also 1 catch away from 50 catches in IPL as an outfield player. ▶ Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals) if selected is 1 wicket away from 250 wickets in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Robin Uthappa (Chennai Super Kings) is 49 runs away from becoming the seventh player to score 5000 runs in IPL. ▶ Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) if selected is just 9 runs away from completing 1000 runs for the Chennai-based franchise in IPL. ▶ Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) is 1 catch away from 50 catches in IPL as an outfield player.