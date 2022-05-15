IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

After Mohammed Shami's 2 for 19 bowling performance restricted CSK to 133 for five, Wriddhiman Saha scored an unbeaten fighting fifty to take GT past the target with 5 balls to spare.

Apart from Saha (67 not out off 57 balls), Shubman Gill (18 off 17 balls), Matthew Wade (20 off 15 balls) and David Miller (15 not out off 20 balls) also contributed with the bat for GT.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After CSK vs GT on 15 May

For CSK, debutant Matheesha Pathirana, dubbed junior Lasith Malinga, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 24 in 3.1 overs, while Moeen Ali claimed the only other wicket.

Earlier, opting to bat first, CSK lost Devon Conway early, but his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 53 off 49 balls, sharing partnerships with N Jagadeesan (39 not out off 33 balls) and Moeen (21 off 17 balls) to take the team to a respectable total.

For Gujarat Titans, Shami was the pick of the bowlers and was complimented by the likes of R Sai Kishore (1 for 31 in 4 overs), Rashid Khan (1 for 31 in 4 overs) and Alzarri Joseph (1 for 15 in 3 overs).

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans tame Chennai Super Kings to secure top-two finish

The result meant, GT extended their lead at the top of the points table with their tenth win in 13 matches, while CSK remained in ninth despite their ninth loss in 13 matches.

Here is the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from CSK vs GT 2022:

CSK vs GT 2022 Post Match Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Matthew Wade (Gujarat Titans) - 20 off 15 balls (strike rate - 133.33)

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) - 105 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) - 2 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Wriddhiman Saha - 37 not out off 23 balls inside the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) - 67 not out off 57 balls

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Alzarri Joseph (Gujarat Titans) - 148.3kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) - 8 fours

Player of the match: Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) - 67 not out off 57 balls

Post match comments

Losing skipper MS Dhoni said: "Batting first was not a very good idea. It was tough to hit the faster bowlers in the first half. It was coming on better in the second half. Sai bowled very well in the middle overs."

On changes to the team, Dhoni added: "Had it been earlier in the tournament, it would have been a tactical move to have Shivam in. Had we sent him ahead it would have defeated the purpose of playing Jaggi today. We wanted him to spend time in the middle."

On junior Malinga, Dhoni said: "With Pathirana, the margin of error is slim. He's got a good slower one and it will be tough to hit him if he bowls consistent pace. We will look to give people chances."

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami said: "In the afternoon games, it is important to maintain the right lengths. The length balls aren't easy to hit and it is important to maintain that and keep it simple. We have our plans and touchwood it keeps continuing.

"It is not easy to maintain the bond in a new franchise. But we are enjoying and crossing the line. Thanks to the support staff for making it all easy. When you lose, you do get hurt but you should look to better your form."

Winning captain Hardik Pandya said: "You don't get extra points for finishing early, so it is important to win. (On his captaincy) I did alright because having played in the previous franchise where a lot of responsibility was given to the players. I have enjoyed responsibility and it has helped me."

On Ashish Nehra, Pandya added: "Doing what have done in the past has helped. Ashu pa(Ashish Nehra) and me are very similar in mindsets. We connect without saying much."

On possible team change for last league match, Pandya said: "We'll see if any player requires rest otherwise we need to keep the momentum. The core group needs to be intact. If fast bowlers need rest, we'll rotate otherwise it'll stay the same."

Player of the match, Wriddhiman Saha said: "I have been playing for so long. But this setup takes care of the group. I didn't play the initial games but executed my plans when I got a chance. We were not chasing a big target. So I took my chances in the powerplay and then there was no need to take chances as the required rate was under six."

On the conditions, Saha added: "We saw when we were bowling that the odd ball stopped. So I thought of taking my chances initially before taking it easy. My role in the team is to play my natural game in the first six overs. After that, my strengths are to be backed, be it playing the sweep or charging down."