IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Shami shines as Gujarat Titans restrict Chennai Super Kings to 133/5

Shami took 2 wickets for 19 runs in his quota of four overs, while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a near run-a-ball fifty, sharing partnerships with Moeen Ali and Narayan Jagadeesan to take CSK to a respectable total.

CSK, who made several changes to their playing 11 from their defeat to Mumbai Indians at the same venue earlier in the week, opted to bat first and lost in-form opener Devon Conway very early in the innings.

After Shami removed Conway, Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) shared a 57-run stand with Moeen (21 off 17 balls) and then once the England left-hander fell to an impressive R Sai Kishore, the Indian opener shared a 48-run stand with Jagadeesan, who remained unbeaten on 39 from 33 balls.

MS Dhoni (7) and Shivam Dube (0) also did not troubled the scorers as runs were hard to come by on the two-paced wicket at the Wankhede.

Apart from Shami and Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph also claimed a wicket each for Gujarat Titans, who can seal a top two spot with a victory.

The two team are sporting black armbands as mark of respect for former Australia all-rounder and IPL winner Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Saturday (May 14) night.

Earlier at the time of toss, MS Dhoni said: "We will bat first. It's very hot. The wickets have been used quite a bit so it will slow down. Hope it stays the same throughout or slows down in the second half of the game."

"Theekshana the way he has come in and contributed. Conway at the top order have been positives. We have a lot of changes. Robbie, Rayudu, Bravo, Theekshana are missing. Jaggi, Solanki, Santner, Matheesha are playing," he added.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said: "We would have batted first too. There are two options. We can come in today and let things drift away and the second thing is we can show we can play like a number one team, show our character no matter what the pitch or the heat is like. Same team for us."