IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Toss & Playing 11: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans

As for team news, CSK have made several changes with Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Maheesh Theekshana making way for Mitchell Santner, Narayan Jagadeesan and couple of debutants in Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana and uncapped leg-spinner Prashant Solanki.

GT, meanwhile, remain unchanged from their victory over Lucknow Super Giants with R Sai Kishore and Matthew Wade keeping their place in the side.

After opting to bat first, MS Dhoni skipper said: "We will bat first. It's very hot. The wickets have been used quite a bit so it will slow down. Hope it stays the same throughout or slows down in the second half of the game."

On the positives so far and team news, Dhoni added: "Theekshana the way he has come in and contributed. Conway at the top order have been positives. We have a lot of changes. Robbie, Rayudu, Bravo, Theekshana are missing. Jaggi, Solanki, Santner, Matheesha are playing."

GT captain Hardik Pandya said: "We would have batted first too. There are two options. We can come in tpday and let things drift away and the second thing is we can show we can play like a number one team, show our character no mater what the pitch or the heat is like. Same team for us."

This will be the 2nd meeting between the two sides in IPL 2022. It was GT, who pulled off a big run chase against CSK at the MCA Stadium in Pune earlier this season, riding on a late partnership between stand-in skipper Rashid Khan and David Miller.

Now, the two teams will clash at the Wankhede Stadium, where CSK has won 2 of their 5 matches, while GT has won 2 of 2. However, in IPL 2022, CSK don't possess a good record at the venue, losing 3 in 3.

The pitches at the Wankhede has slightly favoured the chasing team this season in the 16 matches played so far with the team batting second winning the match 9 times at the venue, where the team batting first has won 7.

As it is an afternoon match, dew won't be an issue for the team bowling second, meaning captains winning the toss will prefer to bat first in the hot conditions. Here is Danny Morrison's take on what sort of wicket is in store for Sunday (May 15).

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: Morrison said - "There is a shorter (60m) side boundary on the eastern side. The pacers do get bounce but the spinners get turn because of this famous red soil here at the Wankhede.

"The pitch is dry and there is some grass to hold it together. If the spinners get it right they could be a challenge. Day games the spinners can have a say, possibly more than the pacers."

Playing 11s for IPL 2022, Match 62, CSK vs GT:

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.

GT XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.