IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Two days before the season opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led the franchise to four IPL titles, handed over the captaincy to star all-rounder Jadeja.

Now, the current title-holders CSK face KKR in a rematch from the 2021 final. And it will be a battle led by two new captains.

While there is a new leader taking charge for Chennai, KKR too will begin their quest for a third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by the two-time champions for a whopping Rs 12.25 Crore at the mega auction in February to replace a released Eoin Morgan at the helm.

KKR retained four players during the retention and revamped their squad with the addition of a new skipper in Shreyas along with many other stars including Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings, while they also bought back the likes of Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi and Nitish Rana.

CSK, on the other hand, retained their core including Jadeja, Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and also bought back several former players during the auction including Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu.

Both teams will look to get their season started with a win, especially when new leaders take charge of their respective sides for the first time. This will be Jadeja's first assignment as skipper of an IPL side, but Shreyas has led Delhi Capitals earlier.

Here is a look at the squads, match date, time, live streaming and tv channel info for IPL 2022 opener - CSK vs KKR:

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Adam Milne, Simrajeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajavardhan Hangargekar, Prashanth Solanki.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Tim Southee, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Ashok Sharma, Rasikh Salam.

CSK vs KKR match details

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Telecast Info

TV Channels:

English - Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi, Star Gold, Star Gold HD.

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada and Suvarna Plus

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil and Vijay Super

Bengali - Star Sports 1 Bangla and Jalsha Movies

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar