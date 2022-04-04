IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Highlights: Livingstone's all round show guides Punjab to big win over Chennai

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard

England all-rounder Livingstone ticked all the boxes as Punjab handed Super Kings their third consecutive loss of the season. While Punjab bounced back from their loss in the previous game with a smashing all round win, the defending champions are yet to open their account this season.

After being invited to bat, Punjab all rounder Livingstone first impressed with the bat to guide PBKS to 180/8, before pocketing two crucial wickets to bowl Chennai out for 126 with two overs to spare.

Earlier, new CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss for the first time and elected to bowl first. Super Kings got off to a positive start as Mukesh Choudhary picked up PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal (4) in only the second delivery. In the very next over wicketkeeper MS Dhoni pulled off a superb run out of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9) as Punjab struggled at 14/2.

Liam Livingstone (60 off 32) turned it around for Punjab as he struck his maiden IPL half-century to guide the Punjab Kings to 180/8 against Chennai Super Kings. Livingstone along with opener Shikhar Dhawan (33 off 24) put up a 95-run stand to set Punjab up for a big score.

Livingstone's maiden IPL half century was studded with five huge sixes and five boundaries. The all rounder justified his big billing as he piled on the crucial runs for Punjab.

IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone proves his big-hitting credentials, slams maiden IPL fifty off 27 balls

But in the 10th over Bravo broke the partnership removing Dhawan and Livingstone was quick to follow him back to the dugout. Jitesh Sharma (26) and Shahrukh Khan struck a quick partnership to keep the scoreboard ticking. Jordan (2/23) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) prevented Punjab from taking the score past 200 as the Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS set a target of 181.

In reply, the Chennai batsmen once again failed with the willow as they were reduced to 36/5 in the 8th over. Staring at defeat, new recruit Shivam Dube and former skipper MS Dhoni stitched together a 46-ball 62 run stand to lift Chennai's hopes.

Dube's 30-ball 57 lifted CSK's hopes, before Livingstone pitched in with the ball and broke the stand. Livingstone pocketed back-to-back wickets as Bravo fell for a duck. Jitesh Sharma took a good call as the umpire overturned his decision to end Dhoni's knock and with it end Super Kings hopes. For Punjab Rahul Chahar led the bowling attack with a three wicket haul, while Vaibhav Arora and Livingstone pocketed two each.

While Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings notched up their second win from three games, Chennai continued their worst start to an IPL season. Being led under a new skipper, Super Kings are yet to register a win this season. Following the match, Punjab are now placed fourth on the points table with four points from three games. Meanwhile Chennai are languishing at ninth place with no points so far.

Punjab will look to build on their strong win when they next take on Gujarat Titans on Friday (April 8). On the other hand, Super Kings will be desperate to open their account when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 9).