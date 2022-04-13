IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Scorecard, Stats, Post-Match Presentation

Finally, the CSK are on the points table with two points and has gotten up for the time being from the bottom of the pile.

A power batting effort from Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube and a brilliant spell of spin bowling from Maheesh Theekshana helped CSK defeat old foes RCB quite effortlessly in the end.

Here we have the post-match presentation details, player of the match, players’ and captains’ comments from the CSK vs RCB match.

We also have some quick stats for you. Dig in here.

1 Full list of Awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Game Changer: Shivam Dube (CSK)

Let’s Crack it 6s: Robin Uthappa (CSK)

Power Player of the Match: Maheesh Theekshana (CSK)

Most Valuable Asset: Shivam Dube

Fastest Delivery: Mohammad Siraj (RCB, 141.5 kmph)

On the go 4s: Shivam Dube (CSK)

Man of the Match: Shivam Dube (CSK)

2 Players’ comments

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: First 7-8 overs were pretty good, then there was a period from 8-14 where Dube took the spinners on. That period, whatever we tried didn't work. In order to chase down such a big score, you need one of the first four to set the foundation. We didn't have that. CSK used their spinners wel on a pitch that had some grip. The way we came back was credit to the depth.

“You see the value of Harshal, and what he offers. He has the ability to stop the game. We missed that tonight, we had a similar tone to the bowling. We lacked the variety we needed in our attack.

“Hopefully, we can have him soon again. Impressed with the way Prabhudesai played the way he did on debut.”

Robin Uthappa, CSK batsman: I had to do something to contribute. Not much conversation with Dube. He's been hitting the ball well. I thought I'll rotate the strike and thought when Maxwell came on in the third over, that was the time to take him on.

“Just made sense at that point for me to take on off-spinner and when Hasaranga was bowling, I thought I'd feed Dube the strike because he is a big striker. Theekshana is bowling well and coming into his own. We'll see a lot more as the season progresses.

“It's difficult to build chemistry after a season like last year and we have a very new side. After the last loss, we spent a lot of time together and spent time together and got close.”

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: “First of all this is the first victory as captain and I would like to dedicate it to my wife. This time as a team we came good. The batting unit did a good job. Robbie and Shivam batted brilliantly and the bowlers did their job. Our owners and management don't put pressure on me.

“As a captain I still pick the seniors' brain. Of course, Mahi bhai is there. I am still learning and each game I'll try to get better. We have plenty of experience in the dressing room. It comes into play. We don't panic early and try to keep calm and back ourselves.”

Shivam Dube, CSK, Man of the Match: "We were looking for the first win and I am happy to contribute. I am more focused this time on my basics. I spoke to the seniors and Mahi bhai also helped me. He said let your skill take care. I wanted to time the ball well and stay still and maintain my balance.

“Yuvi pa is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I bat like him. As the situation and captain and coach tell me, I am ready to bat anywhere.”

3 Stats

1 This was Chennai Super Kings’ 200th IPL match, first team to achieve the feat.

2 Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube made 165 runs for the 3rd wicket for CSK, and this was the highest partnership this season yet.

3 The 216 for 4 that the CSK scored is the highest first innings total by any team in the IPL 2022 so far.

4 Robin Uthappa made 89 runs to overhaul his personal best of 87.

5 Shivam Dube’s 95 too was his personal best in the IPL.