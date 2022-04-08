IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Mumbai, April 8: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad seek for first win of the season when they clash in match 17 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
While Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK occupy the eighth spot after 3 defeats in 3 matches, Kane Williamson's SRH are rooted at the foot of the points table in tenth after 2 defeats in 2 matches.
Current holders CSK opened their title defence with a 6-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 curtain-raiser and lost the subsequent match to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants, failing to defend a total above 200.
In their third and recent outing, CSK suffered a 54-run loss to Punjab Kings. CSK has failed to work as a team with bowlers failing when batters have fired and batters failing when bowling has clicked. So, they will hope this break of 6 days will help them find the mantra of success.
SRH, on the other hand, lost their campaign opener to Rajasthan Royals by a massive 61-run margin. However, the Orange Army showed some fight in their most recent outing despite a 12 run loss to LSG. But Williamson and Co will look to first find a balanced line-up.
Both teams still lack a proper pace bowling unit with CSK missing Deepak Chahar's presence and SRH, the availabilty of a youngster like Kartik Tyagi. However, SRH has received a boost heading into Saturday's contest as Tyagi is fit and available. Now, lets check the squads and telecast information for CSK vs SRH:
CSK and SRH Squads
CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh.
SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
CSK vs SRH match details
Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 3:30 PM IST
TV Channel: Star Sports Network
English - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD
Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1HD Hindi
Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada
Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil
Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
