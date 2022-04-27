Cricket
IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: Sunil Narine and Axar Patel close in on milestones

By
Axar Patel and Sunil Narine among players approaching milestones ahead of match 41 of IPL 2022 between DC and KKR
Axar Patel and Sunil Narine among players approaching milestones ahead of match 41 of IPL 2022 between DC and KKR

Mumbai, April 27: Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 28).

Both teams will aim for wins as Rishabh Pant's DC head into the match on the back of a defat against Rajasthan Royals, while Shreyas Iyer-led KKR suffered their fourth successive defeat including the reverse fixture against Delhi.

DC has so far won 3 against KKR, PBKS and Mumbai Indians, but suffered defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR, IPL new entrants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. They currently occupy the seventh spot in the points table.

IPL 2022: DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match PredictionIPL 2022: DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Eighth-placed KKR, on the other hand, has won 3 matches so far against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and MI, while they have suffered 5 defeats against RCB, GT, DC, Sunrisers Hyderabad and RR.

DC and KKR will both look to return back to winning ways when they clash at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Delhi-based side has enjoyed more success compared to the two-time champions.

Now, we take a look at the head-to-head, stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of DC vs KKR:

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head

In the 30 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, KKR has a 16-13 lead against DC with one fixture ending in No Result. In recent 6 meetings, it's level at 3-3 between the two sides.

This will be the first meeting between the two at the Wankhede Stadium. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, DC successfully defended 215 after being put into bat by KKR to secure a 44-run win.

DC vs KKR stats

DC vs KKR stats

STAT For DC vs KKR For KKR vs DC
Highest Total 228 210
Lowest Total 98 97
Wins Batting 1st 6 7
Wins Chasing 7 9
Highest Batting 1st Total 228 200
Lowest Batting 1st Total 98 97
Highest Batting 2nd Total 185 210
Lowest Batting 2nd Total 110 108
Highest Successful Chase 185 (super over) 169
Lowest Total Defended 160 133
Most Runs David Warner (450 runs) Gautam Gambhir (413 runs)
Highest scorer David Warner (107*) Nitish Rana (81)
Most wickets Amit Mishra (12) Sunil Narine (21)
Best Bowling Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) Varun Chakravarthy (5/20)
DC and KKR record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DC and KKR record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

STATS DC in Wankhede Stadium KKR in Wankhede Stadium
Matches 14 13
Wins 5 3
Defeats 9 10
Highest Total 207/8 vs RR in 2022 202 All Out vs CSK in 2021
Lowest Total 87 all out vs KKR in 2008 67 All Out vs MI in 2008
Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs KKR

Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs KKR

Most Runs vs KKR: David Warner - 976 runs in 25 innings (for DC and SRH)

Most Sixes vs KKR: David Warner - 40 sixes in 25 innings (for DC and SRH)

Highest Scorer vs KKR: David Warner - 126 off 59 balls in 2017 (for SRH)

Most Wickets vs KKR: Shardul Thakur - 12 wickets in 9 matches (for DC, RPSG and CSK)

Best Bowling vs KKR: Kuldeep Yadav - 4 for 35 in 4 overs in 2022 (for DC)

Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs DC

Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs DC

Most Runs vs DC: Ajinkya Rahane - 792 runs in 19 innings (for KKR, MI, RR and RPSG)

Most Sixes vs DC: Andre Russell - 26 sixes in 9 innings (for KKR)

Highest Scorer vs DC: Ajinkya Rahane - 105 not out off 63 balls in 2019 (for RR)

Most Wickets vs DC: Sunil Narine - 21 wickets in 19 matches (for KKR)

Best Bowling vs DC: Varun Chakravarthy - 5 for 20 in 4 overs in 2020 (for KKR)

Upcoming Milestones in DC vs KKR 2022

Upcoming Milestones in DC vs KKR 2022

David Warner (Delhi Capitals) is 2 maximums away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). The opener is also 24 runs away from scoring 1000 runs against KKR in IPL.

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) is 2 wickets away from 100 wickets in IPL. The left-arm spinner is also 1 wicket away claiming his 150th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).

Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected is 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 1 wicket away from joining the 150 club in IPL and 19 runs away from completing 1000 runs in the cash rich league. The West Indies all-rounder will also be making his 400th appearance in T20 cricket (overall).

Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 37 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. The left-hander is also 2 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 73 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL.

Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is set for 50th match as captain in IPL and is also 5 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.

Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals) is 4 wickets away from 250 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).

Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) is 102 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 13:38 [IST]
