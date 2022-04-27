IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: Sunil Narine and Axar Patel close in on milestones

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head

In the 30 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, KKR has a 16-13 lead against DC with one fixture ending in No Result. In recent 6 meetings, it's level at 3-3 between the two sides.

This will be the first meeting between the two at the Wankhede Stadium. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, DC successfully defended 215 after being put into bat by KKR to secure a 44-run win.

DC vs KKR stats

STAT For DC vs KKR For KKR vs DC Highest Total 228 210 Lowest Total 98 97 Wins Batting 1st 6 7 Wins Chasing 7 9 Highest Batting 1st Total 228 200 Lowest Batting 1st Total 98 97 Highest Batting 2nd Total 185 210 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 110 108 Highest Successful Chase 185 (super over) 169 Lowest Total Defended 160 133 Most Runs David Warner (450 runs) Gautam Gambhir (413 runs) Highest scorer David Warner (107*) Nitish Rana (81) Most wickets Amit Mishra (12) Sunil Narine (21) Best Bowling Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) Varun Chakravarthy (5/20)

DC and KKR record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

STATS DC in Wankhede Stadium KKR in Wankhede Stadium Matches 14 13 Wins 5 3 Defeats 9 10 Highest Total 207/8 vs RR in 2022 202 All Out vs CSK in 2021 Lowest Total 87 all out vs KKR in 2008 67 All Out vs MI in 2008

Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs KKR

Most Runs vs KKR: David Warner - 976 runs in 25 innings (for DC and SRH)

Most Sixes vs KKR: David Warner - 40 sixes in 25 innings (for DC and SRH)

Highest Scorer vs KKR: David Warner - 126 off 59 balls in 2017 (for SRH)

Most Wickets vs KKR: Shardul Thakur - 12 wickets in 9 matches (for DC, RPSG and CSK)

Best Bowling vs KKR: Kuldeep Yadav - 4 for 35 in 4 overs in 2022 (for DC)

Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs DC

Most Runs vs DC: Ajinkya Rahane - 792 runs in 19 innings (for KKR, MI, RR and RPSG)

Most Sixes vs DC: Andre Russell - 26 sixes in 9 innings (for KKR)

Highest Scorer vs DC: Ajinkya Rahane - 105 not out off 63 balls in 2019 (for RR)

Most Wickets vs DC: Sunil Narine - 21 wickets in 19 matches (for KKR)

Best Bowling vs DC: Varun Chakravarthy - 5 for 20 in 4 overs in 2020 (for KKR)

Upcoming Milestones in DC vs KKR 2022

▶ David Warner (Delhi Capitals) is 2 maximums away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). The opener is also 24 runs away from scoring 1000 runs against KKR in IPL.

▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) is 2 wickets away from 100 wickets in IPL. The left-arm spinner is also 1 wicket away claiming his 150th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected is 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 1 wicket away from joining the 150 club in IPL and 19 runs away from completing 1000 runs in the cash rich league. The West Indies all-rounder will also be making his 400th appearance in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 37 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. The left-hander is also 2 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.

▶ Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 73 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL.

▶ Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is set for 50th match as captain in IPL and is also 5 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.

▶ Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals) is 4 wickets away from 250 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) is 102 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).