IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Ishan Kishan hit an unbeaten 81 off 48 balls as MI set a target of 178, which was chased down by DC with 10 balls to spare thanks to knocks from all-rounders Yadav (48 not out off 38 balls) and Axar (38 off 17 balls).

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert were also among the scorers for DC with knocks of 24-ball 38 and 14-ball 21 respectively. For MI, Basil Thampi took 3 for 35 runs, while Murugan Ashwin (2 for 18) and Tymal Mills (1 for 26) were also among the wickets.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma (41) shared 67 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the challenging total. For DC, Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3 for 18 runs, while Khaleel Ahmed also took 2 for 27 runs.

The victory takes DC to within levelling the head-to-head battle between the sides and is now just 16-15 in favour of MI. The result also means MI have failed to win their first match of the season ever since the 2012 when they defeated Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2022: Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel pull off a heist as Delhi Capitals deny Mumbai Indians a winning start

Here is the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from DC vs MI 2022:

Losing captain, Rohit Sharma said: "I thought it was a good score. It didn't look like a pitch where you can get 170+ at the start but we played in the middle and finished well. Just didn't bowl according to our plans."

On losing first match of season record, Rohit added: "Never been the talk (of badly wanting to win the first game). We always come prepared whether it's the first game or last game. We want to win every game."

On the defeat, Rohit said: "Things didn't go according to plan but that can happen. Just need to stay close as a group and take the learnings. Disappointed with the loss but not the end."

Tim Seifert, one of DC's two overseas players in the match, said: "Everything is good. Great way to start the campaign, for me and the team. It was entertaining (game), T20 cricket. We showed fighting courage. Sometimes you got to stick the mitts out.

On taking Pollard's catch and about the season ahead, Seifert added: "It was good to see the back of him early. We have been here for a week. It has been excellent. The cricket we have been talking (with Ponting) has been excellent. Looking forward to the next few months with him."

Winning captain Rishabh Pant said: "At the back of our minds with us losing wickets, we felt it was gone, but we just kept believing. We tried to focus on controllables.

On players being unavailable, Pant added: "We knew we didn't have a lot of manpower with Mitch Marsh and Warner not here. But we just wanted to make use of whatever we had."

On Kuldeep's bowling effort, Pant said: "It is one of the best spells of Kuldeep in a long time. He was just giving it his everything in the nets and at practice. It is important to not be complacent after just one match."

Player of the match, Kuldeep Yadav said: "It was a difficult time for me. I was out with injury for five months. It was important for me to go for the rehab and thanks to the facilities and trainers at the NCA, I recovered very well and in time to get back into the Indian set up."

On Team India return helping, Kuldeep added: "And slowly I started match preparation and when I started playing the games, I got the confidence and Rohit motivated me a lot. Whatever changes need to be done, I had that communication with him.

On Ricky Ponting's backing, Kuldeep said: "And here in the Delhi set up I spoke to Ricky (Ponting) and he backed me a lot. I was lacking rhythm from a long time and I worked on that a lot and never compromised on turning the ball despite the variation in pace."

DC vs MI 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) - 38 not out off 17 balls

Dream11 Game Changer of the match:

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) - 3 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) 81 not out off 48 balls - 120 fantasy points

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) - 3 sixes

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Murugan Ashwin (Mumbai Indians) - 2 for 7 inside powerplay

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) - 11 fours

Player of the match: Kuldeep Yadav