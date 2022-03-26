IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

While Delhi-led by Rishabh Pant will look to start their quest for their first IPL title with a win, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai side will look to get the season rolling after a poor outing in 2021 as they aim to lift the title for the sixth time.

DC finished last season on top of the table, but fell in the play-off hurdle losing to eventual finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the qualifiers.

Ahead of the new season, DC released most of their stars, but retained skipper Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and made some good additions at the mega auction to improve their chances of winning their first-ever title.

IPL 2022, DC vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Axar, Pollard, Rohit close in on milestones

MI, on the other hand, failed to even reach the play-off stages in 2021, finishing fifth. And ahead of the new season, the five-time champions released many players that were crucial to their dominance over the seasons.

However, MI retained skipper Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and broke the bank to buy back Ishan Kishan among many other smart additions including Jofra Archer despite his unavailability for the 2022 season.

In fact, both teams will be without some of their key players for their season opener on Sunday (March 27). While MI could be without Suryakumar, DC will be without David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Nortje.

Now, here is a look at the squads, match date, time, live streaming and tv channel info for IPL 2022 opener - DC vs MI:

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Ashwin Hebbar, Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, KS Bharat, Tim Seiert, Vicky Ostwal, Shardul Thakur, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi.

DC vs MI match details

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 3:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD; Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Suvarna Plus

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil and Vijay Super

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star MAA Movies

Bengali - Star Sports 1 Bangla and Jalsha Movies

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar