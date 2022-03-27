IPL 2022, DC vs MI Toss and Playing 11: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first

As for team news for the match, Delhi, who have several overseas players unavailable, have named Rovman Powell and Tim Seifert as their foreign players. This is only the second time in IPL history a team has named just 2 overseas players in the playing 11.

The last time that happened was in 2011 when Kolkata Knight Riders named Eoin Morgan and Jacques Kallis as their only overseas players in a match against Chennai Super Kings.

DC, who have four old faces including Pant, have also handed debuts to Mandeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have named to Tim David, Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills along with Kieron Pollard as their overseas players for the team. Mumbai also handed their first starts to Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Murugan Ashwin and Basil Thampi.

Electing to bowl first, Pant said: "We're going to bowl first. Very excited. The first thing we wanted to was to win the toss (and then tried to name the XI). I think the wicket looks nice to bat. In domestic cricket we have played enough here and we'll be fine."

Being invited to bat first, MI skipper Rohit said: "We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh pitch and we don't know what to expect. It looks like a good batting track and there would be a bit of movement because of the green tinge.

"Whenever we play in Mumbai, we have to adjust quickly because the wickets are fresh. We look forward to being back in Mumbai. There are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but always nice to some crowds in."

It's 16-14 in favour of Mumbai Indians in the head-to-head battles against Delhi Capitals. So, Pant's team will look to reduce the deficit when they clash with the record title-holders.

Playing 11s for IPL 2022, Match 2, DC vs MI:

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(captain/wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

MI XI: Rohit Sharma(captain), Ishan Kishan(wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi