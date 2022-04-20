IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Highlights: Covid-hit Delhi Capitals clinch massive nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings

But the Rishabh Pant-led side put their off-field woes aside as they romped home to a smashing 9-wicket victory over Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings.

The match which was to be held in Pune, was shifted to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After being shifted to Mumbai from Pune, the game came under further doubt with Tim Seifert testing positive on the day of the game. But with all other players clearing a second round of tests, the match got the green light.

And a relieved Delhi camp put their troubles at bay as they put up a stellar show with both bat and ball to clinch a thumping win over Punjab Kings.

After electing to bowl first the Delhi spinners put up a lethal show to restrict Punjab to a paltry 115. In reply, the Capitals made a mockery of the target as they chased it down with 57 balls to spare.

DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner scored 81 whopping runs in the powerplay, as opposed to Capitals' 47/3. Rahul Chahar handed PBKS the first breakthrough. It was the only Delhi wicket to fall as Chahar removed Shaw after his blistering 41 off 20.

But the wicket came too late for Punjab as Delhi was knocking on the doors of victory as DC needed only 33 off 81. Warner continued his fine form as 100 for the Capitals came up in just 8.5 overs.

Warner, who hit his 53rd IPL half-century off just 26 balls finished off the chase with a boundary as Delhi clinched a comfortable victory.

Earlier, after being sent into bat first, Punjab struggled to build partnerships as the DC spinners spun a web to bowl out PBKS for just 115. Punjab openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal, put up an opening partnership of 33 off 22, which turned out to be Punjab's highest partnership of the match.

On a day when the Punjab batsmen failed to fire and build partnerships, Jitesh Sharma top scored for the side with 32 off 23.

The Delhi spinners put up a sizzling show as Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel pocketed two wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman picked up one and Khaleel Ahmed walked away with a two-wicket haul to restrict Punjab to an under-par score.

With the win Delhi, who now have three wins and three games, climbed to the sixth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, Punjab fell to their fourth loss of the season and is placed eighth on the points table.