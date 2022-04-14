IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Dinesh Karthik eye big records

Both of DC and RCB will be eyeing a place in the top four with a win in this game and they have the personnel to entertain the crowd too.

The DC vs RCB matches have always given some fasten-your-seat-belt type matches in the IPL, and we can expect a worthy addition to the list on Saturday.

Here we are looking at the DC vs RCB head to head stats, their overall stats in the IPL and some upcoming milestones.

1. DC vs RCB head to head Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 26 times against each other in the IPL. DC have won 10 times and RCB emerged winner on 15 occasions and one match was ended in no result. 2. DC vs RCB stats RCB’s highest score: 215 RCB’s lowest score: 137 DC’s Highest score: 196 DC’s lowest score: 95 3. RCB IPL stats Highest total in the IPL: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors, 2013. Lowest total in the IPL: 49 vs KKR, 2017 Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6390 Highest Individual Score: 175, Chris Gayle Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42 Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6 Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239 Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546 Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139 Best bowling figures: 5/5: Anil Kumble Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers 4. DC IPL stats Highest total in the IPL: 231/4 vs PBKS, 2011. Lowest total in the IPL: 66 vs MI, 2017 Most runs: Rishabh Pant: 2608 Highest Individual Score: 128, Rishabh Pant Most 50s: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan: 16 Most 100s: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan: 2 Most 6s: Rishabh Pant: 107 Most 4s: Virender Sehwag: 266 Most wickets: Amit Mishra: 106 Best bowling figures: 5/17: Amit Mishra Highest partnership: 189: David Warner / Naman Ojha 5. DC vs RCB Upcoming stats 1 RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik needs 8 more fours to complete 400 fours in the IPL. 2 RCB wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is 111 runs away from reaching 4000 runs in the IPL. 3 DC captain Rishabh Pant needs 12 more runs to overcome M Vijay in the IPL run-makers list. Vijay is 24th with 2619 runs and Pant now has 2608 runs. 4 DC opener David Warner needs 2 more sixes to complete 200 sixes in the IPL. 5 DC bowler Khaleel Ahmed needs 1 wicket to overtake Parwinder Awana with 40 wickets. If he gets 2 wickets against the RCB then the left-arm pacer can reach 41 wickets and push behind Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Jason Holder, S Sreesanth, Iqbal Abdulla and Rahul Sharma, all has 40 wickets. He can also join teammate Mustafizur Rahman on 41 wickets. 6 RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj can join Krunal Pandya on 54 wickets if he takes 1 wicket against DC.