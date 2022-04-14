Cricket
IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Dinesh Karthik eye big records

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Stats Preview
IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Stats Preview

Mumbai, April 14: Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2022 match on Saturday (April 16) with both the teams eyeing a move on in the points table.

Both of DC and RCB will be eyeing a place in the top four with a win in this game and they have the personnel to entertain the crowd too.

The DC vs RCB matches have always given some fasten-your-seat-belt type matches in the IPL, and we can expect a worthy addition to the list on Saturday.

Here we are looking at the DC vs RCB head to head stats, their overall stats in the IPL and some upcoming milestones.

1. DC vs RCB head to head

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 26 times against each other in the IPL. DC have won 10 times and RCB emerged winner on 15 occasions and one match was ended in no result.

2. DC vs RCB stats

RCB’s highest score: 215

RCB’s lowest score: 137

DC’s Highest score: 196

DC’s lowest score: 95

3. RCB IPL stats

Highest total in the IPL: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors, 2013.

Lowest total in the IPL: 49 vs KKR, 2017

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6390

Highest Individual Score: 175, Chris Gayle

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best bowling figures: 5/5: Anil Kumble

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers

4. DC IPL stats

Highest total in the IPL: 231/4 vs PBKS, 2011.

Lowest total in the IPL: 66 vs MI, 2017

Most runs: Rishabh Pant: 2608

Highest Individual Score: 128, Rishabh Pant

Most 50s: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan: 16

Most 100s: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan: 2

Most 6s: Rishabh Pant: 107

Most 4s: Virender Sehwag: 266

Most wickets: Amit Mishra: 106

Best bowling figures: 5/17: Amit Mishra

Highest partnership: 189: David Warner / Naman Ojha

5. DC vs RCB Upcoming stats

1 RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik needs 8 more fours to complete 400 fours in the IPL.

2 RCB wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is 111 runs away from reaching 4000 runs in the IPL.

3 DC captain Rishabh Pant needs 12 more runs to overcome M Vijay in the IPL run-makers list. Vijay is 24th with 2619 runs and Pant now has 2608 runs.

4 DC opener David Warner needs 2 more sixes to complete 200 sixes in the IPL.

5 DC bowler Khaleel Ahmed needs 1 wicket to overtake Parwinder Awana with 40 wickets. If he gets 2 wickets against the RCB then the left-arm pacer can reach 41 wickets and push behind Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Jason Holder, S Sreesanth, Iqbal Abdulla and Rahul Sharma, all has 40 wickets. He can also join teammate Mustafizur Rahman on 41 wickets.

6 RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj can join Krunal Pandya on 54 wickets if he takes 1 wicket against DC.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:18 [IST]
