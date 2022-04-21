IPL 2022, DC vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Samson, Warner and Axar close in on milestones

Rishabh's DC bounced back from a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a crushing win over Punjab Kings, while Sanju Samson-led RR head into the match also on the back off a thrilling win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC restricted PBKS to a paltry total of 115 and chased the target down with 57 balls to spare, adding a boost to their net run rate (NRR) which will be very critical come the end of the season when teams have same number of points.

In a high-scoring match, RR defended the highest total of IPL 2022 so far - 217 by restricting KKR to 210 thanks to a hattrick by Yuzvendra Chahal and a hundred by Jos Buttler.

DC has so far won 3 against KKR, PBKS and Mumbai Indians, but suffered defeats to RCB and IPL new entrants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. They currently occupy the sixth spot in the points table.

Fourth-placed RR, on the other hand, has won 4 matches so far against KKR, LSG, MI and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while their defeats came against RCB and GT.

DC and RR will both look to maintain their winning momentum when they clash at the Wankhede Stadium, where they have not enjoyed much success.

Now, we take a look at the head-to-head, stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of DC vs RR:

DC vs RR Head-to-Head In the 24 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, both sides have won 12 times each. DC, however, have the upper hand in recent meetings, winning 5 of the last 6 fixtures during seasons 2019, 2020 and 2021. This will be the third meeting between the two at the Wankhede Stadium. In the 2 previous meetings, RR has won both the matches. First in 2008 semifinal and the second was in 2021 league stage. DC vs RR stats in IPL STAT For DC vs RR For RR vs DC Highest Total 196 201 Lowest Total 60 (DL) 115 Wins Batting 1st 7 5 Wins Chasing 5 7 Highest Batting 1st Total 196 201 Lowest Batting 1st Total 143 115 Highest Batting 2nd Total 193 186 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 60 (DL) 121 Highest Successful Chase 193 186 Lowest Total Defended 150 70 (DL) Most Runs Rishabh Pant (300 runs) Ajinkya Rahane (611 runs) Highest scorer AB de Villiers (79*) Ajinkya Rahane (105*) Most wickets Amit Mishra (20) Shane Watson (9) Best Bowling Pawan Negi (4/18) Shane Watson (3/10) DC and RR record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai STATS DC in Wankhede Stadium RR in Wankhede Stadium Matches 13 15 Wins 5 7 Defeats 8 8 Highest Total 198/4 vs PBKS in 2021 217/7 vs PBKS in 2021 Lowest Total 87 all out vs RR in 2008 134/4 vs KKR in 2021 Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs RR Most Runs vs RR: David Warner - 389 runs in 12 innings (for DC and SRH) Most Sixes vs RR: Rishabh Pant - 14 sixes in 7 innings (for DC) Highest Scorer vs RR: Rishabh Pant - 78 not out off 36 balls in 2019 (for DC) Most Wickets vs RR: Axar Patel - 12 wickets in 11 matches (for DC and PBKS) Best Bowling vs RR: Kuldeep Yadav - 4 for 20 in 4 overs in 2018 (for KKR) Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs DC Most Runs vs DC: Karun Nair - 258 runs in 7 innings (for RR and PBKS) Most Sixes vs DC: Jos Buttler - 13 sixes in 8 innings (for RR and MI) Highest Scorer vs DC: Karun Nair - 73 not out off 50 balls in 2014 (for RR) Most Wickets vs DC: R Ashwin - 20 wickets in 18 matches (for PBKS, CSK and RPSG) Best Bowling vs DC: Trent Boult - 3 for 21 in 4 overs in 2020 (for MI) Upcoming Milestones in DC vs RR 2022 ▶ David Warner (Delhi Capitals) is 3 maximums away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) is 2 wickets away from 100 wickets in IPL. The left-arm spinner is also 1 wicket away claiming his 150th wicket in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) will be making his 100th appearance for RR in IPL. The Royals captain is also 11 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ R Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) is 3 wickets away from joining the 150 club in IPL. ▶ Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) is 2 scalps away from eclipsing Piyush Chawal (157) to become the fourth highest wicket-taker in IPL history. ▶ Devdutt Padikkal (Rajasthan Royals) is 33 runs away from completing 2000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).