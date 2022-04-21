IPL 2022, DC vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Samson, Warner and Axar close in on milestones

DC vs RR Head-to-Head
In the 24 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, both sides have won 12 times each. DC, however, have the upper hand in recent meetings, winning 5 of the last 6 fixtures during seasons 2019, 2020 and 2021.
This will be the third meeting between the two at the Wankhede Stadium. In the 2 previous meetings, RR has won both the matches. First in 2008 semifinal and the second was in 2021 league stage.
DC vs RR stats in IPL
|STAT
|For DC vs RR
|For RR vs DC
|Highest Total
|196
|201
|Lowest Total
|60 (DL)
|115
|Wins Batting 1st
|7
|5
|Wins Chasing
|5
|7
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|196
|201
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|143
|115
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|193
|186
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|60 (DL)
|121
|Highest Successful Chase
|193
|186
|Lowest Total Defended
|150
|70 (DL)
|Most Runs
|Rishabh Pant (300 runs)
|Ajinkya Rahane (611 runs)
|Highest scorer
|AB de Villiers (79*)
|Ajinkya Rahane (105*)
|Most wickets
|Amit Mishra (20)
|Shane Watson (9)
|Best Bowling
|Pawan Negi (4/18)
|Shane Watson (3/10)
DC and RR record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|STATS
|DC in Wankhede Stadium
|RR in Wankhede Stadium
|Matches
|13
|15
|Wins
|5
|7
|Defeats
|8
|8
|Highest Total
|198/4 vs PBKS in 2021
|217/7 vs PBKS in 2021
|Lowest Total
|87 all out vs RR in 2008
|134/4 vs KKR in 2021
Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs RR
Most Runs vs RR: David Warner - 389 runs in 12 innings (for DC and SRH)
Most Sixes vs RR: Rishabh Pant - 14 sixes in 7 innings (for DC)
Highest Scorer vs RR: Rishabh Pant - 78 not out off 36 balls in 2019 (for DC)
Most Wickets vs RR: Axar Patel - 12 wickets in 11 matches (for DC and PBKS)
Best Bowling vs RR: Kuldeep Yadav - 4 for 20 in 4 overs in 2018 (for KKR)
Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs DC
Most Runs vs DC: Karun Nair - 258 runs in 7 innings (for RR and PBKS)
Most Sixes vs DC: Jos Buttler - 13 sixes in 8 innings (for RR and MI)
Highest Scorer vs DC: Karun Nair - 73 not out off 50 balls in 2014 (for RR)
Most Wickets vs DC: R Ashwin - 20 wickets in 18 matches (for PBKS, CSK and RPSG)
Best Bowling vs DC: Trent Boult - 3 for 21 in 4 overs in 2020 (for MI)
Upcoming Milestones in DC vs RR 2022
▶ David Warner (Delhi Capitals) is 3 maximums away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) is 2 wickets away from 100 wickets in IPL. The left-arm spinner is also 1 wicket away claiming his 150th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) will be making his 100th appearance for RR in IPL. The Royals captain is also 11 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ R Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) is 3 wickets away from joining the 150 club in IPL.
▶ Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) is 2 scalps away from eclipsing Piyush Chawal (157) to become the fourth highest wicket-taker in IPL history.
▶ Devdutt Padikkal (Rajasthan Royals) is 33 runs away from completing 2000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).